2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In Connection To Shooting Death Of Teen
Tulsa Police have arrested one of the department's most wanted suspects. According to police, Dominique Jordan was wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old back in May of 2022. Police say they were called out to a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis and found Corlin Jones dead...
Murder Suspect Arrested, 2 Others In Custody After Tulsa Armed Robbery
A murder suspect related to a homicide at a Tulsa hookah lounge is in custody after a Monday afternoon robbery, police say. Tulsa Police said Dominique Jordan was arrested with Raya Moya and Dorian Jordan after they allegedly robbed the Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall near 41st and Yale. Police...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking help in identifying alleged copper thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Street Crimes Unit is trying to identify the man seen. He is suspected of breaking into a restricted fenced in area of an AEP substation near North Mingo and East Latimer on October 2. Police say once inside the substation area,...
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
TMZ.com
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
Tulsa Police Seek Help Solving 2 Open Homicide Cases
Before last Friday, the Tulsa Police Department had just two unsolved homicides cases for the whole year, now they have five. The previous cases are two murders that happened at the beginning of the year. TPD's homicide unit has a near 100% solve rate, but detectives say every year, they...
KTUL
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man
Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
KTUL
California man dies after being struck by semi-trailer on I44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A California man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer on Interstate 44 in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the collision happened on Sept. 29 about two and a half miles east of Bristow around 3 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Navdeep...
KTUL
Wagoner police arrest man for suspected burglary, drugs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department headed to a home near Southwest 2nd Street on October 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. concerning a vehicle burglary call. When police arrived, they found the suspect, Mitchell Brumfield, along with a child. One of the reported missing items from the...
Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot. Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.
KTUL
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TPD Chief Urges Caution For Parents, Kids After McLain Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin urged parents to step up after four people were shot and a high school student died at a McLain High School football game. Police are still searching for the shooter. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper joined us live with Chief Franklin's message.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
News On 6
Tulsa Woman Says She’s Without A Car After Sam's Club Gave It To A Stranger
A Tulsa woman said a Sam's Club employee handed her car keys to someone he thought was the owner, who then took off with the car. She shared her frustrations on social media, which has had millions of views. Heather Simonini said she dropped her car off at the Sam's...
