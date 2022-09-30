ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville police searching for robbery suspect who may have been shot

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened in the 400 block of Jack Miller Boulevard.

According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask tried to rob another man as he was getting out of his car Thursday at around 10 p.m. During the robbery, the suspect was “possibly shot and may be in need of medical assistance.”

Evidence suggests the suspect fled toward Audrea Lane, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Vanatta at 931-648-0656 ext. 5487. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or by clicking here .

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

