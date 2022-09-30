Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester
At about 12:40 AM, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C11 (Dorchester), responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the victim...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Monday, October 3, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Sunday@ 10 AM through Monday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Murder Investigation in the Area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury
At about 6:05 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported...
bpdnews.com
Juvenile Male in Custody Following Call for Person Shot in Dorchester
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at about 9:34 am, Officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 60 Washington Street and subsequently arrested a 17 -year-old Juvenile male on weapons and assault charges. Upon arrival, Officers located a juvenile male suffering...
