Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sitelinesb.com

Santa Barbara’s Lax Regulation of Short-Term Rentals

••• “A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the ‘framework’ brought to the City Council was half-baked, and councilmembers tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. […] Vacation rentals are only allowed in areas where there are also hotels. Even so, homeowners are running illegal vacation rentals citywide, and not paying transient occupancy taxes. Of the city’s 1,119 vacation rentals, only 101 are paying transient occupancy taxes. So the city proposed a plan to allow vacation rentals citywide, but make it tougher and more strict for homeowners to operate them.” —Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight

Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes of the SB 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 from 10 PM to 6 AM starting Wednesday night through Saturday. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays. Northbound lanes will remain open.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go

After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
gcaptain.com

Global shipping companies recognized for reducing speeds off California coast to protect blue whales and blue skies

MSC, Swire Shipping merit top “Whale Tail” award. Shipping companies received awards for reducing speeds in the 2021 “Protecting Blue Whales & Blue Skies” program. Eighteen shipping companies participated, transiting at 10 knots or less in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Southern California region. The program’s Southern California region extends from Point Arguello (in Santa Barbara County) to waters near Dana Point (by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
onscene.tv

Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley

10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

