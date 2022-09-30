Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Bacon theft lands woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying. Natasha LaGail Latchett, 34, of Wichita Falls, is charged with...
texomashomepage.com
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
texomashomepage.com
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
kswo.com
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
texomashomepage.com
Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
texomashomepage.com
Bond reduced for Carolyn High murder suspect
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in a 2020 murder case seeks and is granted a lower bond. Shane Diaz, 19, was being held on a $1.5 million bond for the alleged murder of Carolyn High, 65, in January 2020. His new bond is $250,000, set Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy, according to records. Diaz was still jailed as of this posting.
21-Year-Old Mohammed Al-Abdulla Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
texomashomepage.com
GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, officers responded to a...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigate murder after reports of gunshots
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Reports of gunshots in the area of Central Freeway and North 8th St. around 5 p.m., led Wichita Falls police officers to find a 23-year-old Hispanic man dead. He was found in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver, 711 Central Freeway. W.F.PD stated that...
newschannel6now.com
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of north Central Freeway. The driver of a Nissan Altima was reportedly going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Altima, identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Al-Abdulla of Sheppard AFB, was pronounced dead on the scene.
texomashomepage.com
Man charged with interfering with firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
texomashomepage.com
Graham PD sees increase in vehicle burglaries
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 15 Graham residents are not giving up on recovering valuable items after their cars were broken into within a two-day period last month. The city of Graham has a population of 8,765. “This is Graham, I grew up here my entire life,” Graham resident Ross...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
texomashomepage.com
Police release victim’s names from morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
texomashomepage.com
Local officials hope to end the fentanyl crisis, spread awareness
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 107,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022, according to the CDC. 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is why we here at KFDX are hoping...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police ID teen suspects in auto burglaries
A pair of Bowie teenagers have been identified as suspects in a spree of vehicle burglaries between Sept. 24 and 25. Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department said the string of vehicle burglaries occurred throughout town and not in one specific neighborhood. “Approximately 10 vehicles were opened and...
texomashomepage.com
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
texomashomepage.com
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
kswo.com
Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community. Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for...
