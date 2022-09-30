WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of north Central Freeway. The driver of a Nissan Altima was reportedly going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Altima, identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Al-Abdulla of Sheppard AFB, was pronounced dead on the scene.

