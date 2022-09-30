NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills. Surveillance video shows one suspect jump the counter and hold a worker at gunpoint, while the other throws items into a bag. Police said they made off with $1,500 in cash and more than $4,000 worth of merchandise, along with the victim's cellphone and belt. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO