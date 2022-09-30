Read full article on original website
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
Caught on video: Brooklyn deli robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills. Surveillance video shows one suspect jump the counter and hold a worker at gunpoint, while the other throws items into a bag. Police said they made off with $1,500 in cash and more than $4,000 worth of merchandise, along with the victim's cellphone and belt. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
She’s accused of spraying mace near woman, kids in Dongan Hills. Once bit off part of person’s ear.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old woman stands accused of spraying mace near a female victim and attacking a man with a weapon in two separate incidents inside the Berry Houses apartment complex in Dongan Hills. Donnetta Allen, who lives in the complex, was arrested on Sept. 17 for...
VIDEO: Man with teardrop tattoo who groped girl, 14, aboard Harlem subway train sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for groping a teen girl while aboard a Harlem subway train last month, authorities said.
Man, 67, killed while attempting to cross LI street
The Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal car accident early involving a pedestrian that occurred on Long Island early Monday.
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
Box truck runs over, kills man, 63, in Brooklyn
A box truck ran over and killed a man in South Williamsburg on Tuesday morning, police said. The 63-year-old victim was struck as the truck’s driver made a left turn from Flushing Avenue onto Bedford Avenue around 7 a.m.
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn
Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and the father of three was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.
Bloods’ witness says caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in the federal “murder for hire” trial that a “Caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit […]
Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
Shooting in Brooklyn bodega leaves man and woman wounded
The suspect opened fire inside the Awesome Food Corp. supermarket on Glenwood Road.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Man indicted after driving nearly double the speed limit, killing 2 pedestrians in Inwood
A man was indicted after he drove through a red light in Inwood at nearly twice the speed limit and caused a crash that killed two pedestrians in August, the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced Monday.
