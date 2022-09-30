ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Caught on video: Brooklyn deli robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills. Surveillance video shows one suspect jump the counter and hold a worker at gunpoint, while the other throws items into a bag. Police said they made off with $1,500 in cash and more than $4,000 worth of merchandise, along with the victim's cellphone and belt. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PIX11

Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
