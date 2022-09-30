ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
radioplusinfo.com

10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WAVY News 10

2 men arrested on drug, gun charges in Norfolk

Police have charged 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons with several drug-related felonies, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA
