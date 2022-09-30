Read full article on original website
Employee accused of robbery, attempted maiming at Hampton business
22-year-old Khristian Malone, of Newport News, is wanted in connection to the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
Man arrested in VB after being connected to recent homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested a man for first-degree murder connected to a recent homicide investigation.
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk.
Portsmouth man wanted by multiple local law enforcement agencies
Williamsburg police said is accused of breaking into a car. James City County Police, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, and William & Mary Police are also looking for him.
Why police fail to submit photos of some missing Virginia children
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s public database, there are roughly 500 children reported missing in Virginia.
Man found dead at Ocean View bus stop, investigation underway
Police are now investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Ocean View in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
Suffolk Police arrest a man believed to be involved in a commercial burglary
After completing an inventory of the items removed from the store and other damaged goods-the total amount was valued at approximately $3,950.
Woman convicted in 2019 shooting receives no jail time
Court documents show that Vanessa Johnson was sentenced to 30 days for obstruction of justice, but the judge suspended the time. Johnson was originally charged with accessory after homicide, but the charge was amended.
‘I wasn’t running’: Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing speaks out
Rashad Dooley says he wasn't running from the law when he failed to turn himself in to police following a conviction of conspiracy to commit murder.
Virginia Beach City Council defers vote on using $1 million for Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater renovation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders want to renovate the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. They say it will cost about a million dollars to replace the roof and improve other areas of the venue. “It seems like that is a big draw to Virginia Beach," said...
Police search for suspects after teenager shot in Hampton
Hampton Police is looking to identify any suspects involved in a shooting that left a teenager injured.
Case against Portsmouth gang member sent to grand jury
A known member of the 600 gang was convicted of a misdemeanor crime and had a felony charge sent to the grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Man shot in Chesapeake during argument
The suspect was apprehended at the scene. Criminal charges are pending.
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
2 men arrested on drug, gun charges in Norfolk
Police have charged 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons with several drug-related felonies, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance.
17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
Chesapeake police: Argument between 2 men at gas station turns into shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was shot during an argument at a gas station in Chesapeake, the police department said Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they determined two men had been arguing, before one shot the other, according to a spokesman. The man who got shot was...
