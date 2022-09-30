ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer

Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Milton, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
Milton, PA
Crime & Safety
skooknews.com

Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault

Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Possible Theft Under Investigation at Freeburg Fire Company

FREEBURG – Selinsgrove state police are just releasing details as they continue investigating a possible theft at the Freeburg Fire Company. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred September 12. They say upon their arrival, it was discovered gun raffle tickets, stubs, and money were missing and unaccounted for. That...
FREEBURG, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Witness allegedly threatened over testimony against family member

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman told a witness “you better not go to court” as she allegedly threatened her over an upcoming hearing. Tiana Shanay Moore, 33, of Williamsport swore at the woman and threatened her several times on Sept. 15 near the 800 block of Elmira Street, police said. According to investigators, Moore said, “I’ll f**k you up if you go to court.” Related reading: Two charged...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One of three cases against former Williamsport High School teacher dismissed

Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed. Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal. Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added “The testimony from the student established...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Cressona

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at church in Cressona in August. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary.
CRESSONA, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police Find Parents of Boy Wandering City Streets in Middle of the Night

Pottsville parents are facing child endangerment charges after their son was found wandering the streets of the city early Wednesday morning. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Wednesday, September 26th, 2022 around 1:30am, a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of West Race Street wearing only a diaper, with his hands, feet and face covered in dirt.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says

An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
HAZLETON, PA
therecord-online.com

Friday crash details near Lock Haven released

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
