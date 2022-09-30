Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman told a witness “you better not go to court” as she allegedly threatened her over an upcoming hearing. Tiana Shanay Moore, 33, of Williamsport swore at the woman and threatened her several times on Sept. 15 near the 800 block of Elmira Street, police said. According to investigators, Moore said, “I’ll f**k you up if you go to court.” Related reading: Two charged...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO