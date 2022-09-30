Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer
Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
New information on Luzerne County cold case dating back to 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are releasing new information about a cold case dating back five decades. State police say remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of 14-year-old Joan Dymond of Wilkes-Barre. The teenager was last seen at Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre in 1969. Her remains were found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault
Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
wkok.com
Possible Theft Under Investigation at Freeburg Fire Company
FREEBURG – Selinsgrove state police are just releasing details as they continue investigating a possible theft at the Freeburg Fire Company. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred September 12. They say upon their arrival, it was discovered gun raffle tickets, stubs, and money were missing and unaccounted for. That...
Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Witness allegedly threatened over testimony against family member
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman told a witness “you better not go to court” as she allegedly threatened her over an upcoming hearing. Tiana Shanay Moore, 33, of Williamsport swore at the woman and threatened her several times on Sept. 15 near the 800 block of Elmira Street, police said. According to investigators, Moore said, “I’ll f**k you up if you go to court.” Related reading: Two charged...
One of three cases against former Williamsport High School teacher dismissed
Williamsport, Pa. — A former high school teacher earned a small victory in county court Monday when one of three cases against him was dismissed. Judge Christian Frey called Christopher Yoder’s conversation with a student inappropriate, but not criminal. Related reading: Former Williamsport teacher sees more sex charges added “The testimony from the student established...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Cressona
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at church in Cressona in August. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary.
WJAC TV
Pleasant Gap man sentenced after police find 3 children living in 'deplorable' conditions
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Pleasant Gap man, who police say was helping to take care of three kids in a home that was described as having deplorable and dangerous living conditions, is facing more jail time. Ryan Diricco was sentenced in Centre County court Monday from an...
Pennsylvania state police kill man who allegedly left bar intoxicated and struck a trooper
State police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar, authorities said. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police Find Parents of Boy Wandering City Streets in Middle of the Night
Pottsville parents are facing child endangerment charges after their son was found wandering the streets of the city early Wednesday morning. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Wednesday, September 26th, 2022 around 1:30am, a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of West Race Street wearing only a diaper, with his hands, feet and face covered in dirt.
80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says
An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
therecord-online.com
Friday crash details near Lock Haven released
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1