Relationship Advice

rsvplive.ie

Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job

Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
rsvplive.ie

Fashion designer Anneliese Duffy's rise to success and favourite style icons

Anneliese Duffy started sewing bows onto Laura Ashley dresses at the age of seven. Since then, she has never left the rag trade – despite her mother’s best intentions (she believed her daughter was “too soft” for the industry). The same determination that saw her lie about her age to get into The Grafton Academy and keep up with adult workers in her parent’s factory is the driving force behind her dream to bring manufacturing back to Ireland. Here, the creator of the Linen Shirt Company – who says her dyslexia has been a gift – shares her plans to reimagine the world of Irish fashion.
rsvplive.ie

Eurovision's Brooke Scullion shares the beauty product she can't live without

Brooke Scullion has had a whirlwind year. The Derry native represented Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy in May; has taken to the stage at Glastonbury and played headline shows in London, Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride; and her songs — including the fan-favourite That’s Rich — have been streamed millions of times so far. Her debut EP is scheduled for release later this year — and she’s just released her latest single, Heartbreaker. The The 1975-inspired pop ballad and “anti-breakup song” is available to streak now. Chic recently caught up with Brooke to find out about some of her favourite things in the world…
