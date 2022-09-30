Read full article on original website
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
Marty Whelan rules presenting Dancing with the Stars following Nicky Byrne's shock departure
Marty Whelan has ruled himself out of presenting Dancing with the Stars following Nicky Byrne's shock departure from the role. The legendary RTÉ star was initially in the running for the high profile gig ahead of the show's launch back in January 2017. But now he is focusing on...
Emmerdale’s Danny Miller’s new life after soap: Dream wedding, fatherhood and dealing with anxiety
Fans are celebrating as long-time star of Emmerdale Danny Miller has reprised his role as Aaron Dingle. The award winning actor has appeared on the popular soap on-and-off since 2014 and has returned for the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations. But over the past 12 months he has kept himself...
Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job
Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
Ireland AM's Alan Hughes shares sweet snap with husband Karl Broderick as they mark anniversary
Alan Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick marked a big anniversary this weekend as they celebrated 29 years together. The Ireland AM presenter took to social media to share a photo of them both to mark the special day. They were suited and booted in the snap as they stepped...
The Loungeman: Corkonian Conor O'Shea on his ideal night out, wedding tips and most embarrassing moment
The Loungeman is Cork's premier events entertainer, and the man behind the vocals Conor O'Shea shares a behind the scenes look at his career, recommendations and, after performing at countless weddings, what you can do without on the big day. Conor, where did you find your love of music and...
See inside Mary Kennedy's gorgeous family home before making the decision to downsize
Mary Kennedy may now be retired from her broadcasting duties at RTE, but that has done little to diminish the love the Irish public holds for her, or her longstand relationship with the national broadcaster. Soon after stepping down from her decades-long career, Mary surprised everyone by taking part in...
EastEnders' Linda Henry's life away from Shirley Carter - husband of 30 years and grown up daughter
Linda Henry has become one of the most recognisable faces in soap land thanks to her role as Shirley Carter on EastEnders. The actress first appeared on Albert Square back in 2006, and has dealt with her fair share of heartache and drama over the years. From dealing with the...
Lucy Kennedy says having a teenager is frightening but daughters still think she's a 'cool mom'
Lucy Kennedy says it’s frightening being a mum to a pre-teen as she realises how quickly her children have grown up. The bubbly broadcaster is parents to Jack, who turns 13 this year, and young daughters Holly and Jess whom she shares with husband Richard Governey. Five-year-old Jess started...
Meet Miss Luna: Irish woman lifts the lid on the world of Instagram famous dogs
All of us love our pets, but some people are more happy than others to share that love publicly. Hailey Rose loves her pup Miss Luna so much that she started an Instagram page dedicated to her - which now has thousands of followers. The singer dedicates much of her...
Kian Egan gives a glimpse behind the scenes as Westlife finish up their tour
Westlife have finished up their tour in Asia as Kian Egan shared a behind the scenes snap. He was having a very well earned bit of relaxation time as he snapped a photo and shared it on Instagram. He showed himself chilling out and drinking a beer after the final...
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with private boyfriend
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with her private boyfriend. The actress, who plays the character of Dearbhla Dillon, is in a long-term relationships and he is definitely up to date on her latest storylines. But Maria teased that there is no romance on the...
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie and Billy 'all muck in' to help with their baby brother Ted
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie, aged nine, and seven-year-old Billy "all muck in" to help with their baby brother Ted at home. Sadie became a big sister once again and Billy became a big brother when Ted arrived into the world at Christmas 2020. The writer and actress revealed that time...
Louise Duffy looks sensational as she gets some ‘much needed time’ with Paul Galvin
Louise Duffy looked sensational as she got some “much needed time” with her husband Paul Galvin. The married couple got all dressed up after a day soaking up the sun on their holidays. The family jetted off to Spain with her daughters and other family members for a...
Fair City's Joan blackmails a judge to ask for Zak Dillon’s release from prison
Joan meets her old friend Judge Cowhey in Vino's to ask for Zak Dillon’s release from prison but she begins to lose her nerve on Fair City. When Judge Cowhey denies Joan’s request regarding Zak’s release, she resorts to blackmailing him with an incriminating photo. He reluctantly...
Fashion designer Anneliese Duffy's rise to success and favourite style icons
Anneliese Duffy started sewing bows onto Laura Ashley dresses at the age of seven. Since then, she has never left the rag trade – despite her mother’s best intentions (she believed her daughter was “too soft” for the industry). The same determination that saw her lie about her age to get into The Grafton Academy and keep up with adult workers in her parent’s factory is the driving force behind her dream to bring manufacturing back to Ireland. Here, the creator of the Linen Shirt Company – who says her dyslexia has been a gift – shares her plans to reimagine the world of Irish fashion.
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism. In an emotionally charged episode of the RTE series The Keys To My Life, host Brendan Courtney takes a trip down memory lane with famed singer turned senator Frances Black. Together, Frances and Brendan visit the...
RTE viewers were all saying the same thing about one contestant as Ireland's Fittest Family returned tonight
Ireland's Fittest Family returned tonight for season 10, and it saw a number of new challenges face the families. The challenges weren't the only thing that was new, as jockey Nina Carberry joined the show as a coach. Viewers were delighted to see the show return to RTE. The first...
Eurovision's Brooke Scullion shares the beauty product she can't live without
Brooke Scullion has had a whirlwind year. The Derry native represented Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy in May; has taken to the stage at Glastonbury and played headline shows in London, Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride; and her songs — including the fan-favourite That’s Rich — have been streamed millions of times so far. Her debut EP is scheduled for release later this year — and she’s just released her latest single, Heartbreaker. The The 1975-inspired pop ballad and “anti-breakup song” is available to streak now. Chic recently caught up with Brooke to find out about some of her favourite things in the world…
Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley stuns in bargain 60s inspired ensemble from River Island
Elaine Crowley rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to the style stakes. The Ireland AM presenter stepped out to support the launch of Bellamianta’s “The HeART Of Beauty” 11 piece collection in Belfast’s Titanic Hotel. Elaine posed with performer and broadcaster Paul Ryder at...
