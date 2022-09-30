Anneliese Duffy started sewing bows onto Laura Ashley dresses at the age of seven. Since then, she has never left the rag trade – despite her mother’s best intentions (she believed her daughter was “too soft” for the industry). The same determination that saw her lie about her age to get into The Grafton Academy and keep up with adult workers in her parent’s factory is the driving force behind her dream to bring manufacturing back to Ireland. Here, the creator of the Linen Shirt Company – who says her dyslexia has been a gift – shares her plans to reimagine the world of Irish fashion.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO