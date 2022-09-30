ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go

After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
News Channel 3-12

All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com

Simple, Elegant Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons

Today’s wedding was set at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on a perfectly sunny, fall day in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was held outside and palm trees danced in the background as Santa Barbara Classic Weddings officiated. As the bride and groom said their vows, they were additionally framed by a lovely wedding arch featuring white wedding florals along with lots of greenery and rose petals strewn on the ground of the ceremony aisle, all crafted by Tangled Lotus. The bride wore a strapless, a-line wedding gown with lace detail and the groom wore a classic black tux and bowtie for the event.
sitelinesb.com

Augie’s Is Starting to Come Together

••• Augie’s, the Mexican restaurant at the corner of State and Ortega, briefly began taking reservations starting in mid-October before deciding to press pause. If you haven’t seen the building lately, it’s looking sharp; the palm tree in the entrance is brilliant. According to the website, the chef is Eduardo Gonzalez: “Santa Barbara native, raised in Guadalajara, chef Eduardo and his culinary team are focused on delivering an amazing dining experience. Utilizing fresh, local, healthy, authentic ingredients, chef Juan [um, sic?] creates deliciously beautiful food. Graduate of Gastronomica Pexchi, chef Eduardo owned his own restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Locally, he has worked for the prestigious Hillstone Group [i.e., Honor Bar], Four Seasons, and Rosewood Miramar.”
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
sitelinesb.com

The Miramar Resort Is Adding More Shopping

••• The stairs at Thousand Steps Beach have reopened after a six-month redo. ••• The mallification of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort continues. From the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Montecito Board of Architectural Review: “conceptual review of alterations of existing resort shops consisting of enclosing 783 square feet of existing patios and an addition of 185 square feet, and alteration of the northwest corner of the manor house consisting of conversion of the fitness center to a resort shop, enclosing 500 square feet of the existing patio, and an addition of 243 square feet.”
onscene.tv

Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley

10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Daily Nexus

UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization

After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
