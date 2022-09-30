Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
Local seniors can show off their dance moves at local Senior Dance
Local seniors can show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior’s Club on Sunday, Oct. 2nd.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey
News Channel 3-12 team is saying goodbye to our one and only Chief Meteorlogist Kelsey Gercken-Buttitta. The post 100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Simple, Elegant Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons
Today’s wedding was set at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on a perfectly sunny, fall day in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was held outside and palm trees danced in the background as Santa Barbara Classic Weddings officiated. As the bride and groom said their vows, they were additionally framed by a lovely wedding arch featuring white wedding florals along with lots of greenery and rose petals strewn on the ground of the ceremony aisle, all crafted by Tangled Lotus. The bride wore a strapless, a-line wedding gown with lace detail and the groom wore a classic black tux and bowtie for the event.
sitelinesb.com
Augie’s Is Starting to Come Together
••• Augie’s, the Mexican restaurant at the corner of State and Ortega, briefly began taking reservations starting in mid-October before deciding to press pause. If you haven’t seen the building lately, it’s looking sharp; the palm tree in the entrance is brilliant. According to the website, the chef is Eduardo Gonzalez: “Santa Barbara native, raised in Guadalajara, chef Eduardo and his culinary team are focused on delivering an amazing dining experience. Utilizing fresh, local, healthy, authentic ingredients, chef Juan [um, sic?] creates deliciously beautiful food. Graduate of Gastronomica Pexchi, chef Eduardo owned his own restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Locally, he has worked for the prestigious Hillstone Group [i.e., Honor Bar], Four Seasons, and Rosewood Miramar.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Miramar Resort Is Adding More Shopping
••• The stairs at Thousand Steps Beach have reopened after a six-month redo. ••• The mallification of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort continues. From the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Montecito Board of Architectural Review: “conceptual review of alterations of existing resort shops consisting of enclosing 783 square feet of existing patios and an addition of 185 square feet, and alteration of the northwest corner of the manor house consisting of conversion of the fitness center to a resort shop, enclosing 500 square feet of the existing patio, and an addition of 243 square feet.”
kclu.org
A unique pre-school on the South Coast is the first of its kind in the state
A small class of children, aged between 3 and 5, are sat outside on tree stumps reading a story. In fact, all of their early education takes place outdoors, as this is the first licensed outdoor pre-school in California - and it’s located here, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Ventura, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ventura. The San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara football team will have a game with Ventura High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Daily Nexus
Santa Barbara County officially files lawsuit against UCSB for underhousing campus population
The County of Santa Barbara officially filed a lawsuit against the Regents of the University of California on Thursday, Sept. 29, for the university’s alleged failure to comply with its housing obligations for students and faculty. The county has accused UC Santa Barbara of violating the 2010 Long Range...
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast
In the last month alone, more than 266 sea lions were found suffering from domoic acid toxicosis locally. The post Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours
Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.
