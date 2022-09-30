Read full article on original website
9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Lucifer And Suits Vets To Season 4, Amps Up Role For Former Guest Star
9-1-1: Lone Star has added three new cast members to the upcoming fourth season, including a former guest star.
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
SheKnows
Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire
In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Canceled: What to Know
Last week, fans learned that Peacock has canceled its revival of Queer as Folk. Series creator Stephen Dunn announced the news on social media, thanking fans for their support and the cast and crew for their dedication. Fans were more outraged, wondering why this bastion of LGBTQ+ culture needed to have such a short life on the air.
Netflix Orders New Spinoff Series of Popular Reality Show
Netflix released the first teaser for Bling Empire: New York, the first spinoff of the streamer's hit reality show. The short trailer introduces viewers to the new group of wealthy Asian-Americans who are based in the Big Apple. The original Bling Empire, which focuses on wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, will be back for a third season on Wednesday. News that a Bling Empire series based in New York City was in the works surfaced back in December.
'Love Is Blind' Star Files for Divorce After Announcing Separation
Love Is Blind Season 2 star Iyanna McNeely filed for divorce from her co-star, Jarrette Jones, this week. Jones and McNeely met on the show, in which couples do not see each other until they get engaged after getting to know one another in pods. The former couple announced plans to separate in August.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Thought She Was Wearing a 'Fat Suit' in 'Till'
Whoopi Goldberg called out a film critic who thought she was wearing a fat suit in the upcoming historical drama Till. During Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg said she was not when she filmed her scenes as Alma Carthan, the grandmother of Emmett Till. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, centers on Till's mother, Mamie Till, who became an important figure in the Civil Rights Movement after her son was lynched.
'Sister Wives' Star Reportedly Won't Ever Leave Kody Brown Despite Constant Drama
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown will reportedly never leave Kody Bown, despite the ongoing drama within the family. Janelle is still close to Christine Brown, who split with Kody in November 2021. Kody, 53, and Janelle, also 53, have been in a "spiritual union" since January 1993 and share six children together.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 3)
October is here, and Netflix has more treats up its sleeve than tricks. With a new month here, the streamer is freshening up its library, though this week here will be more new titles added than titles getting the boot, with a total of 26 new additions dropping from the October 2022 content list.
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Alum Emma Caulfield Reveals Heath Diagnosis
Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Emma Caulfield has revealed a health diagnosis she's kept quiet for more than a decade. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Caulfield — who has gone by Emma Caulfield Ford since 2017 when she married fellow actor Mark Leslie Ford — revealed that she was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "Back in 2010, I was working on [executive producer] Marti Noxon's Gigantic, and prior to starting that job, I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," the actress recalled.
'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Have Only Met Twice in Person Despite Sharing Hosting Duties
Ken Jenning and Mayim Bialik are still sharing the title "host of Jeopardy," but they have reportedly not spent much time together on that project. The two traded off hosting the game show every week or two last season, and they will apparently do the same for the rest of Season 39. However, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the two have never actually been on the set together.
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed
It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
Cary Grant Biopic Set to Star 'Harry Potter' Actor in Lead Role
A movie based on the life of Hollywood icon Cary Grant is now in production, with Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in the lead role. Simply titled Archie, the movie will be written by Jeff Pope, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for Philomena with Steve Coogan. ITV Studios is producing the film for its upcoming streaming service ITVX, with BritBox International.
'Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns': Sig Hansen and Daughter Mandy Roll the Dice With 'Last-Ditch Effort' in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Deadliest Catch Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy are taking a huge chance with a "last-ditch effort" as they roll the dice on convincing old-world seafood barons to buy into an unfamiliar crab species. As the fan-favorite Northwestern captain and his co-captain attempt to build a fishing empire that would set their family up for generations to come in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's brand new episode of Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, the Hansens must look to their ancestors in the past.
