Read full article on original website
Related
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
Ryan Coogler shares new details about Wakanda Forever’s Namor
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut in a few weeks in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s trailers made him look like the villain of Black Panther 2, and we do know that he’s another mutant we’ll see in Marvel’s rich universe. But Namor might not be the real Wakanda Forever villain. And he might not be identical to the character from the comics.
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
Comments / 0