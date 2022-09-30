Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"

