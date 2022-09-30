ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser

It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Celebrity Jeopardy! Shocks with a Delightful Surprise Victory During its First Show

Celebrity Jeopardy! kicked off last night with Mayim Bialik officially taking her place as host, and the evening took more than a few unexpected twists and turns. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien) began the night with the first of nine quarterfinal games, each competing for the charity of their choice.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Danson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television#Lsb Cheers#Curb Your Enthusiasm
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Primetimer

New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama

And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Mila Kunis Says Jackie Ended Up with the Wrong Guy on That '70s Show

Mila Kunis doesn't think she should be married to her husband (at least on That '90s Show). The actress revealed that her character Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) in the That '70s Show sequel, and she's not totally sold on the idea. Jackie was with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) by the time That '70s Show ended, and Kunis believes it should have stayed that way.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Stranger Things' Caleb McLoughlin Says Racism from Fans Has 'Affected Him a Lot'

Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Remembering When Kevin O'Leary Totally Tanked on Jeopardy!

This article was originally published August 11, 2021. If you've watched even a little bit of Shark Tank — hell, if you've merely seen a promo for Shark Tank — you're probably familiar with Kevin O'Leary. The Canadian businessman and sometime politician was the early face of the program where multi-millionaire investors get pitched new product or service ideas and then compete to invest in them.
NFL
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show

Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness

“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

From Susan Sarandon to Hilary Swank, Oscar Winners Are Flocking to Network TV Again

Does it count as a “golden age” if it’s kind of a bummer? Because if so, we are definitely in a golden age of Oscar-winning performers headlining network TV shows, a trend that flies in the face of both historical and modern-day trends in the entertainment industry. Yet here we are in a moment where three actresses who collectively hold four Academy Awards for their acting prowess are not only debuting on television, but on network television, which has long since ceded the terrain of prestige — first to cable, and then to streaming.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy