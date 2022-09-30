Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Kimmel 'Didn't Imagine' His Quinta Brunson Emmys Bit Going the Way It Did
Jimmy Kimmel was a little blindsided by how people reacted to his Emmys bit, he admitted to Howard Stern. During an appearance on Stern's SiriusXM show Wednesday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host described how he'd planned the joke beforehand, and why things went a little differently than he'd anticipated. "How...
WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser
It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
Celebrity Jeopardy! Shocks with a Delightful Surprise Victory During its First Show
Celebrity Jeopardy! kicked off last night with Mayim Bialik officially taking her place as host, and the evening took more than a few unexpected twists and turns. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien) began the night with the first of nine quarterfinal games, each competing for the charity of their choice.
Reese Witherspoon & The Big Little Lies Cast Want to Bring the Show Back
Reese Witherspoon doesn't feel done with Big Little Lies just yet. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon said that she'd discussed revisiting the Emmy-winning HBO drama as recently as "yesterday". "I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and if any of the top-billed actors are still alive today.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order. Ahead of the...
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mila Kunis Says Jackie Ended Up with the Wrong Guy on That '70s Show
Mila Kunis doesn't think she should be married to her husband (at least on That '90s Show). The actress revealed that her character Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) in the That '70s Show sequel, and she's not totally sold on the idea. Jackie was with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) by the time That '70s Show ended, and Kunis believes it should have stayed that way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stranger Things' Caleb McLoughlin Says Racism from Fans Has 'Affected Him a Lot'
Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"
Remembering When Kevin O'Leary Totally Tanked on Jeopardy!
This article was originally published August 11, 2021. If you've watched even a little bit of Shark Tank — hell, if you've merely seen a promo for Shark Tank — you're probably familiar with Kevin O'Leary. The Canadian businessman and sometime politician was the early face of the program where multi-millionaire investors get pitched new product or service ideas and then compete to invest in them.
NFL・
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Netflix Unveils Teaser, Premiere Date for Dead to Me's Final Season
Dead to Me isn't dead quite yet. Netflix announced today that the dark comedy will return for its third and final season on November 17, bringing the saga of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) to a close. The series, which premiered in 2019, began with the two women...
Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show
Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness
“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
From Susan Sarandon to Hilary Swank, Oscar Winners Are Flocking to Network TV Again
Does it count as a “golden age” if it’s kind of a bummer? Because if so, we are definitely in a golden age of Oscar-winning performers headlining network TV shows, a trend that flies in the face of both historical and modern-day trends in the entertainment industry. Yet here we are in a moment where three actresses who collectively hold four Academy Awards for their acting prowess are not only debuting on television, but on network television, which has long since ceded the terrain of prestige — first to cable, and then to streaming.
tvinsider.com
‘The Never Game’ Adds Mary McDonnell in Series Regular Role for CBS Drama
The Never Game, the CBS drama with a pilot order, has just gained a new cast member — one with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations to her name. Mary McDonnell will join the series, marking her first return to a series regular role since Major Crimes ended in 2018.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0