numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly catching for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kelly will catch for right-hander Zac Gallen on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Cooper Hummel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kelly for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Reds position Chuckie Robinson behind the plate on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Robinson will take over the catching position after Austin Romine was benched in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Robinson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base in Tuesday's first game against Mariners
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Seattle Mariners. Candelario will operate third base after Kody Clemens was benched in Seattle against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. batting seventh on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 10.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Stuart Fairchild hitting fifth in Tuesday's lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fairchild will operate in left field after Jake Fraley was moved to right and Aristides Aquino was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Javier Assad, our models project Fairchild to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez grabbing seat for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Ryan Jeffers will catch for Josh Winder and hit sixth. Sanchez started the last five games and went 0-for-15 with five walks and eight strikeouts. Jeffers has a...
numberfire.com
Gabriel Moreno catching for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Moreno will catch for right-hander Mitch White on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Alejandro Kirk returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moreno for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Mike Siani starting in center field for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Siani will patrol center field after TJ Frield was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Javier Assad, our models project Siani to score 5.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett leading off for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garrett will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Pavin Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber receives Tuesday off
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will rest on the road after Matt Vierling was picked as Philadelphia's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 378 batted balls this season, Schwarber has recorded a 20.1% barrel rate and a .376 expected...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel batting seventh on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Diego Castillo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting fifth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 12.8 FanDuel points...
