Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias.
KAAL-TV
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
KAAL-TV
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
KAAL-TV
Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive...
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 1:05 a.m. EDT
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley to join Ernst for annual Roast & Ride
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Joni Ernst announced that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joining her for this year’s annual Roast and Ride. Others taking part are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and State Sen. Zach Nunn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 30% contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Progress has been made in containing a large Nebraska Sandhills wildfire where one firefighter died while fighting the flames, which also destroyed much of a popular youth campsite and threatened a small village, officials said Tuesday. The Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska’s remote Thomas County...
KAAL-TV
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
KAAL-TV
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
KAAL-TV
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
Comments / 0