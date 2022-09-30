A former NFL running back was involved in a fight at a youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona, according to USA Today, LeGarrette Blount was the person involved in the incident, and was at the game serving as a coach for the GCYFC Gators. The team was playing against the Elite, and after the game, Blount took exception to something someone said to him during the postgame handshake, according to TMZ Sports which obtained the video of the incident. Blount became upset and got so angry he sprinted to the opposing sideline and began arguing.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO