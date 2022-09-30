Read full article on original website
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Eight Seasons With Team
A big college football program just made a surprising change. Following the team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst who has been with the team since 2015. He has been replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Rams at 49ers
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season ends with a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. The defending champion Los Angeles Rams Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West battle on Monday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on the ESPN App and NFL+.
Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Involved in Youth Football Fight
A former NFL running back was involved in a fight at a youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona, according to USA Today, LeGarrette Blount was the person involved in the incident, and was at the game serving as a coach for the GCYFC Gators. The team was playing against the Elite, and after the game, Blount took exception to something someone said to him during the postgame handshake, according to TMZ Sports which obtained the video of the incident. Blount became upset and got so angry he sprinted to the opposing sideline and began arguing.
Tiffany Jackson, Former WNBA and Texas Longhorns Basketball Star, Dead at 37
Tiffany Jackson, a former Texas Longhorns basketball star who also played in the WNBA, died on Monday, the University of Texas announced. She was 37 years old. Jackson died after a battle with breast cancer. She recently worked at Texas as an assistant coach. "We are deeply saddened to hear...
Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth. Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. Vic Raschi went 14-0 at Chicago’s Comiskey Park from 1947-55. José Ramírez hit a two-run double and Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the fifth.
