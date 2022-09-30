Ever since Amazon launched Astro—its stout, doe-eyed, autonomously mobile robot—its been a curious sight to behold. When first unveiled last summer, a wealth of tech journos rushed to call the bot “cute” while others, myself included, found it creepy. All of us, however, were basically left wondering what the point of it was. It seemed like a product in search of a purpose: its supposed charms included the ability to roam around your house, talk to you, and even deliver beer, but critics were quick to point out that Astro had no clearly defined function aside from futuristic spectacle. Amazon clarified that Astro would be a helper (basically Alexa on wheels) and that it would also have security benefits.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO