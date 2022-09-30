Read full article on original website
Related
At least 125 killed in football stampede
At least 125 people were killed after violence erupted at a soccer match in Malang, Indonesia. Supporters of the losing team rushed the field and police fired tear gas that triggered a deadly stampede, according to local police.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
Violence erupted at a soccer match in Malang, Indonesia. Supporters of the home team rushed the field after their team lost the match. Police fired tear gas that triggered a deadly stampede that killed 125 people, according to local police.
RELATED PEOPLE
130 dead and 180 injured after football match ignites riot and stampede in Indonesia
At least 130 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.East Java police chief Nico Afnita said supporters of the losing home team invaded the football pitch and tried to express their frustration.Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.Riot police fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases...
FIFA・
Death toll for child victims of Indonesia soccer stampede reaches 32 - official
JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.
mmanews.com
MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom
It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters
Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Tragedy beyond comprehension.' Football world mourns the victims of the Indonesia stadium crush
FIFA, the head of soccer's international governing body, has led football's mourning of Saturday's stadium crush at an Indonesian league football match, describing the incident, which killed at least 125 people, as a "dark day" and a "tragedy beyond comprehension."
FIFA・
Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30
‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
Tennis star Kyrgios to fight charge on mental health grounds
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, his lawyer told an Australian court on Tuesday. Lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared on behalf of Kyrgios in a court in the tennis star’s hometown of Canberra and asked for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line
The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line. According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course. "A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital,"...
Comments / 4