At least 130 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.East Java police chief Nico Afnita said supporters of the losing home team invaded the football pitch and tried to express their frustration.Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.Riot police fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO