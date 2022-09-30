ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

At least 125 killed in football stampede

At least 125 people were killed after violence erupted at a soccer match in Malang, Indonesia. Supporters of the losing team rushed the field and police fired tear gas that triggered a deadly stampede, according to local police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Person
Luis Quiñones
The Independent

130 dead and 180 injured after football match ignites riot and stampede in Indonesia

At least 130 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.East Java police chief Nico Afnita said supporters of the losing home team invaded the football pitch and tried to express their frustration.Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.Riot police fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases...
FIFA
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom

It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#United Nations#Boxing#Combat#Coliseo Elias Chegwin#Spanish#Latin American#Un Abrazo De Coraz N
MiddleEasy

Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
MONROE, LA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss

Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
People

London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line

The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line. According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course. "A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital,"...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy