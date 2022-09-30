Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Ebon Moss-Bachrach

EXCLUSIVE: The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined Jennifer Lawrence in Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings, from filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky.

The pic follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported.

Moss-Bachrach’s credits include Hulu’s The Dropout, HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Girls, HBO’s John Adams, FX’s Damages, and Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher, starring opposite Jon Bernthal. He recently reteamed with Girls creator Lena Dunham for her feature Sharp Stick. He’s also starring in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s Tony Gilroy Star Wars series Andor. Moss-Bachrach recently joined Sarah Paulson in the cast of Searchlight’s upcoming feature Dust. He is repped by UTA, Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment, and Peikoff-Mahan.

No Hard Feelings is written by Stupnitsky & John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing. John Phillips is executive producing.

The movie hits theaters on June 16, 2023.