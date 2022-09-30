WASHINGTON (7News) — With kids now back in school and fall sports in full swing, doctors in the DMV are warning of overuse-type injuries. No matter what sport you play, you can suffer from an overuse injury. Even training for a sport like lifting weights or running can lead to these. You’ve likely heard of terms like shin splints, runner’s knee, or little leaguer’s shoulder. All of those are examples of overuse type injuries.

