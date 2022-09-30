Read full article on original website
Two Decatur apartment communities sell for $32.3 million
Tusk Equity Partners purchased two Decatur-area apartment communities from Austin Sureste Partners for $32.3 million, or $126,969 per unit. The properties are Park Estates, a 138-unit community of two-bedroom, 1,050-square-foot apartments and Austin Estates, a 118-unit complex. Park Estates, located at 1150 Maple Walk Circle, was built in 1985 and...
Money names Atlanta Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Money ranked Atlanta as the Best Place to Live in the U.S. in its annual list, citing its strong labor market, cultural amenities and community spirit. Atlanta also has plenty of greenspace, historical relevance, a vibrant food and music scene and an ever-expanding network of bike and walking trails, and its cost of living, while rising, is more manageable than comparable cities like Austin, Texas.
