WJLA
'It is critical': Alexandria schools work to reduce spiking absenteeism, boost attendance
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Attendance is a main area of focus for Alexandria City Public Schools after the district listed chronic absenteeism as having nearly doubled for some subgroups of students, and spiked in general. “We are constantly checking our attendance and making sure that our social workers work...
WJLA
Virginia high school student feeds community through 'Mummies for Mouths' project
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County, Va. student is getting in the Halloween spirit with a project that helps feed the community. Jude Adler, 16, a student at Madison High School created Mummies for Mouths in 2021 as a way to make decorations from repurposed glass to raise money for those in need.
WJLA
Jefferson Co. staff member injured after helping 'student in crisis' at elementary school
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, Wv. (7News) — A staff member at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Jefferson County, West Virginia was airlifted to the hospital after an interaction with a student Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the school system. Jefferson County Public Schools told 7News that the staff member...
WJLA
One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WJLA
ACPS interim superintendent responds to Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration announced an updated model of policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, several school districts reached out to parents regarding the proposed policy. Alexandria City Public Schools was one of the first local school systems to send...
WJLA
1-on-1: Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Michael Rivera says parents have been demonized
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November General Election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA
Nigerian Center celebrates launch of immigration clinic in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Leaders in the African community celebrated Tuesday the official launch of the Nigerian Center's Immigration Clinic. The event was held at the Anacostia Arts Center in southeast D.C. The new, walk-in immigration clinic is for members of the community who require legal assistance with regard to...
WJLA
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
WJLA
Bond referendum package totaling $510 million on the Nov. ballot for Arlington Co. voters
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the November election quickly approaching, 7News is taking a look at some of the local issues voters will be weighing in on. In Arlington County, a bond referendum package totaling $510 million is on the ballot. The money would be used to finance several projects within the county's 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, with voters asked to vote separately on six local bond questions.
WJLA
Va. family heartbroken after neighbor shot dog, shooter says dog was aggressive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As a farm dog tasked with protecting livestock, Toby the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees is comfortable being outdoors. His family now says that has all changed after being shot by a neighbor. Jay Battle said this all happened Wednesday when Toby wandered off their...
WJLA
Bank robber slid 'threatening note' to Wells Fargo employee in Manassas, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a bank robbery in Manassas on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. The incident happened at the Wells Fargo on Sudley Road where a suspect passed a threatening note to the teller before fleeing, police said. It remains...
WJLA
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry retires but will remain on Nov. ballots for reelection
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry announced Tuesday his decision to retire weeks before the November election. He is scheduled to retire next Friday, October 14. Berry secured a big victory in the Maryland primary election. He was challenged by Derek Larsen, a former captain...
WJLA
Concerns rise over delayed opening of Potomac Yard Metro Station in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria’s mayor and others in the city are expressing deep frustration after Metro’s announcement that the opening of the future Potomac Yard station will be delayed, yet again. “Clearly what’s happening right now, and the oversight that WMATA is providing, is not sufficient,”...
WJLA
1 hospitalized after brawl at southeast DC high school, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police and public school officials are investigating after multiple groups started fighting at a southeast D.C. high school on Monday leaving several people hurt. The reported fight happened at Bard High School Early College D.C. located on the 4400 block of H Street, police said...
WJLA
DC sets new goal of increasing Black homeownership by 2030, closing racial wealth gaps
WASHINGTON (7News) — Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and the Black Homeownership Strike Force (BHSF) on Monday announced a new goal to help at least 20,000 more Black D.C. residents become homeowners by 2030. Bowser created the strike force in June, with...
WJLA
Good Samaritans tackle convicted felon after he allegedly shoots someone in Adelphi
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Good Samaritans were caught on camera tackling an armed man accused of trying to murder a man on Saturday. Montgomery County Police Department provided 7News with startling cell phone video showing the incident along Mount Pisgah Road in Adelphi. The video starts moments after,...
WJLA
Cakes by Happy Eatery in Manassas shares easy ways to spice up your fall treats
This full-service bakery is always creating something new and exciting. When one enters the bakery, the excitement begins. The aroma is intoxicating and the eyes are darting from the abundance of all things sweet. The cakes are delicious, the decorations are beautiful and fun, and the designs are creative. But most importantly, the cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs. Click here to place an order online.
WJLA
More than 20 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico coming to Fredericksburg after Hurricane Fiona
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — At least 22 homeless animals rescued from Puerto Rico will be flown to Virginia this week in response to Hurricane Fiona. The Fredericksburg SPCA said they will be working with nonprofit Petco Love to welcome a Wings of Rescue flight from Save a Sato on Oct. 5 at Richmond International Airport.
WJLA
'We're going in': Fairfax Co. security firm helping with rescues in Hurricane-ravaged Fla.
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Scenes showing the government response to Hurricane Ian and the heroic work of local first responders have been showing non-stop in the storm's aftermath. However, there's another force that is also hard at work in Florida after the hurricane. 7News spoke with the leader of...
