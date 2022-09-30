ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WJLA

1-on-1: Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Michael Rivera says parents have been demonized

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November General Election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA

Nigerian Center celebrates launch of immigration clinic in SE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Leaders in the African community celebrated Tuesday the official launch of the Nigerian Center's Immigration Clinic. The event was held at the Anacostia Arts Center in southeast D.C. The new, walk-in immigration clinic is for members of the community who require legal assistance with regard to...
WJLA

Bond referendum package totaling $510 million on the Nov. ballot for Arlington Co. voters

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the November election quickly approaching, 7News is taking a look at some of the local issues voters will be weighing in on. In Arlington County, a bond referendum package totaling $510 million is on the ballot. The money would be used to finance several projects within the county's 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, with voters asked to vote separately on six local bond questions.
WJLA

1 hospitalized after brawl at southeast DC high school, officials say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police and public school officials are investigating after multiple groups started fighting at a southeast D.C. high school on Monday leaving several people hurt. The reported fight happened at Bard High School Early College D.C. located on the 4400 block of H Street, police said...
WJLA

Cakes by Happy Eatery in Manassas shares easy ways to spice up your fall treats

This full-service bakery is always creating something new and exciting. When one enters the bakery, the excitement begins. The aroma is intoxicating and the eyes are darting from the abundance of all things sweet. The cakes are delicious, the decorations are beautiful and fun, and the designs are creative. But most importantly, the cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs. Click here to place an order online.
MANASSAS, VA

