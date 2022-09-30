Free meals will be given to Hurricane Ian victims in Tampa

One of the local groups, Rebuilt Meals, will provide a variety of options including traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items. [ MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

TAMPA — Families in east Tampa Bay are recovering from Hurricane Ian and it is not an easy task.

That’s why three local groups — Humana, Dr. Traci’s House and Rebuilt Meals — decided to join forces to help families in need. The coalition will distribute hundreds of healthy and prepackaged individual meals to households on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dr. Traci’s House, 904 E. Henry Ave.

Jocelyn Chisholm Carter, Humana Healthy Horizons regional president, said the effort is focused on the most vulnerable and underserved.

“We strive to take care of not only their medical needs, but also their social needs, which is why we are doing this food donation,” said Chisholm Carter.

Ian created widespread devastation in many areas of the state of Florida and was one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S.

Traci Thompson, chief medical officer of Humana Healthy Horizons in Florida and founder of Dr. Traci’s House, said they’re available to help the community.

“One of the major concerns people have, especially when they have been without power or may have had damage to their home, is knowing who to contact for help,” said Thompson. “We are a community clinic, and we’re here to help those who have insurance and those who don’t in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

Want to go?

What: Hurricane Ian Meal Distribution

When: 11 a.m. Saturday(until all of the meals are distributed)

Where: 904 E. Henry Ave., Tampa

