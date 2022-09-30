ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Free meals will be given to Hurricane Ian victims in Tampa

By Juan Carlos Chavez
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfUMs_0iH7fnXQ00
One of the local groups, Rebuilt Meals, will provide a variety of options including traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items. [ MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

TAMPA — Families in east Tampa Bay are recovering from Hurricane Ian and it is not an easy task.

That’s why three local groups — Humana, Dr. Traci’s House and Rebuilt Meals — decided to join forces to help families in need. The coalition will distribute hundreds of healthy and prepackaged individual meals to households on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dr. Traci’s House, 904 E. Henry Ave.

Jocelyn Chisholm Carter, Humana Healthy Horizons regional president, said the effort is focused on the most vulnerable and underserved.

“We strive to take care of not only their medical needs, but also their social needs, which is why we are doing this food donation,” said Chisholm Carter.

Ian created widespread devastation in many areas of the state of Florida and was one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S.

Traci Thompson, chief medical officer of Humana Healthy Horizons in Florida and founder of Dr. Traci’s House, said they’re available to help the community.

“One of the major concerns people have, especially when they have been without power or may have had damage to their home, is knowing who to contact for help,” said Thompson. “We are a community clinic, and we’re here to help those who have insurance and those who don’t in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

Want to go?

What: Hurricane Ian Meal Distribution

When: 11 a.m. Saturday(until all of the meals are distributed)

Where: 904 E. Henry Ave., Tampa

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Ian coverage

HOW TO HELP: Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims.

TAMPA BAY CLOSURES: What to know about bridges, roads in Ian’s aftermath

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian showed the helpers are real

In a crisis, platitudes and clichés circulate, blasting a dose of truth in a digestible pill. Amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, Tampa Bay has “dodged a bullet.” Down south, we’ve seen areas that look like “a bomb went off.”. And we’ve wrapped ourselves in the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Families#House#Rebuilt Meals#Humana Healthy Horizons
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Wiggle Worm is a 5-year-old male dog of unknown breed. Despite his name, he is quite well behaved. He is calm, gentle, walks well on a leash, knows basic commands and politely takes treats. He likes being petted and giving kisses. Although he’s loving with humans, Wiggle Worm would do best as the only animal in the home. He was recently diagnosed with a heart murmur, and shelter staff will discuss managing this. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 events for the week of Oct. 3-9

This story was written before the effects of Hurricane Ian on the Tampa Bay area were known. Check with event organizers to make sure events are happening as planned. Super Greek Festival: The three-day indoor/outdoor celebration of everything Greek includes fresh Greek food, DJ dancing in an outdoor party tent, a 7,500-square-foot taverna, youth dance groups, language lessons, beer and wine. No cover (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-345-8235.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete food trucks help feed Hurricane Ian survivors

Some local business owners in St. Petersburg teamed up to send a couple of food trucks and four other vehicles loaded with supplies to Ft. Myers on Tuesday to help Hurricane Ian survivors. What You Need To Know. The food truck owners plan to serve a total of 800 meals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Schools Don’t Need To Send Kids Home If They Have Head Lice

A head lice is no reason to miss school according to the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They think children who are sent home because of head lice “can result in significant stigma and psychological stress.”. Head lice is most common among preschool and elementary children...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy