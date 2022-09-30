Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
Autopsy ordered after body found on outskirts of Los Fresnos, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy has been ordered after a man’s body was discovered with possible gunshot wounds, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. The sheriff’s office reported early Tuesday that a body was found near the outskirts of Los Fresnos at a home on the 30000 block of FM1575. “At around 6:46 […]
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Harlingen convenience store at knife point
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Harlingen convenience store at knife point Sunday, according to a news release. At about 3:17 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to Cano's Convenience Store located at 18257 Teege Road in reference to an aggravated robbery. Deputies...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect underway, sheriff’s say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a store while holding a knife to a woman’s neck. At 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Cano’s Convenience store at 18257 Teege Road in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery, a news release from the […]
McAllen police searching for man accused of deadly conduct
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of displaying a weapon, according to a news release from the department. Several arrest warrants were issued for Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, by the McAllen Municipal Court for deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. On Sept....
Alamo man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
The Alamo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning. The crash happened along the expressway near Tower Road. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rene Soto Sr., 55, of Alamo was not wearing a helmet. Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna confirms speed...
Three arrested after stabbing of Brownsville bar owner
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Friday after a bar owner was stabbed in his Brownsville business, police say. According to police, Aaron Alvarez, 35; Victor Salazar, 49; and Brenda Encinia, 37, were arguing inside El Nuevo Monkey’s Bar, at 2535 E. 14th Street, and were escorted outside by bar staff. After being […]
Brownsville police continue to search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that happened more than four months ago. "The vehicle actually stopped for a moment, recognizing it probably did strike something, but then the vehicle just took off," Public Information Officer for Brownsville PD Martin Sandoval said.
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway near Los Fresnos after man found dead with apparent gunshot wounds
A homicide investigation is underway near Los Fresnos after a man was found dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home located off of FM 1575 near Los Fresnos on Tuesday regarding a man laying on the driveway face down.
Gas leak suspected in explosion that injured Weslaco restaurant employee
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A possible gas explosion early Monday destroyed a local restaurant and hospitalized a woman. The explosion, which officials suspect was caused by a gas leak, devastated El Rinkon Natural y Más at Railroad Street and Palm Street in Weslaco. “The fire marshall’s office is taking over the investigation to make sure […]
McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision
The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday in McAllen, according to a news release from the department. At approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of W. Nolana Ave. Police determined two pedestrians were crossing the roadway and were struck by a vehicle,...
DPS: Weslaco boxer arrested on DWI charge
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety says a Weslaco boxer was arrested on Sunday on a DWI charge. According to Hidalgo County Jail records, on Oct. 2, Brandon Lee Figueroa, 25 was arrested on the charge with a blood alcohol content of over 0.15%. He was released the same day. Figueroa was […]
Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant
The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning. Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries. "They look at everything from electrical to...
Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco
Police arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge Friday afternoon and received a $75,000 bond. Officers responded to the two-vehicle...
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash in Weslaco, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police arrested a man on a charge of manslaughter after a fatal two-vehicle accident. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated. At 11:26 p.m. Thursday, police received a call of a two-vehicle […]
17 Violent & Dangerous Foreign Gang Members Arrested Last Week
EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents last week arrested 17 potentially violent and dangerous gang members. On September 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended 17 illegal migrants near Mission. A Honduran among the group was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with an extensive immigration history. The subject served 18 months incarceration for being previously removed from the U.S. The next day, MCS agents conducted record checks on a Salvadoran national, who was apprehended with a group of five illegals. Criminal history revealed he…
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
Bomb threat at Willacy County jail under investigation
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation and lockdown at the Willacy County jail on Monday. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed at the jail, but nothing was found. Brownsville police received a call about...
