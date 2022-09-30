ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRGV

McAllen police searching for man accused of deadly conduct

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of displaying a weapon, according to a news release from the department. Several arrest warrants were issued for Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, by the McAllen Municipal Court for deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. On Sept....
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Alamo man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

The Alamo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning. The crash happened along the expressway near Tower Road. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rene Soto Sr., 55, of Alamo was not wearing a helmet. Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna confirms speed...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested after stabbing of Brownsville bar owner

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Friday after a bar owner was stabbed in his Brownsville business, police say. According to police, Aaron Alvarez, 35; Victor Salazar, 49; and Brenda Encinia, 37, were arguing inside El Nuevo Monkey’s Bar, at 2535 E. 14th Street, and were escorted outside by bar staff. After being […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police continue to search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that happened more than four months ago. "The vehicle actually stopped for a moment, recognizing it probably did strike something, but then the vehicle just took off," Public Information Officer for Brownsville PD Martin Sandoval said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Heading South#Ford Focus
ValleyCentral

Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday in McAllen, according to a news release from the department. At approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of W. Nolana Ave. Police determined two pedestrians were crossing the roadway and were struck by a vehicle,...
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ValleyCentral

DPS: Weslaco boxer arrested on DWI charge

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety says a Weslaco boxer was arrested on Sunday on a DWI charge. According to Hidalgo County Jail records, on Oct. 2, Brandon Lee Figueroa, 25 was arrested on the charge with a blood alcohol content of over 0.15%. He was released the same day. Figueroa was […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant

The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning. Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries. "They look at everything from electrical to...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
MCALLEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

17 Violent & Dangerous Foreign Gang Members Arrested Last Week

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents last week arrested 17 potentially violent and dangerous gang members.      On September 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended 17 illegal migrants near Mission. A Honduran among the group was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with an extensive immigration history. The subject served 18 months incarceration for being previously removed from the U.S. The next day, MCS agents conducted record checks on a Salvadoran national, who was apprehended with a group of five illegals. Criminal history revealed he…
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Bomb threat at Willacy County jail under investigation

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation and lockdown at the Willacy County jail on Monday. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed at the jail, but nothing was found. Brownsville police received a call about...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy