ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes 'needs to look in the mirror' after mocking shooting: Scalise

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAgXj_0iH7fPIs00

H ouse Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) snapped back at Senate hopeful Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-WI) following a resurfaced tweet in which Barnes appeared to scoff at Scalise after the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game shooting.

A recently resurfaced tweet Barnes posted in 2017 mused that Scalise was "taking one for the team" by not backing gun control measures despite the congressman suffering severe wounds from the baseball shooting . Scalise, in response, said Barnes should do some soul-searching.

RON JOHNSON GAINS NARROW LEAD OVER DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER AS RACE TIGHTENS: POLL

“That’s disgraceful. It says a lot more about his lack of character to be in essence condoning political violence. All of us should be standing up against political violence," Scalise told Punchbowl News . “To say something like that, [Barnes] really needs to look in the mirror and reevaluate his lack of character.”

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel uncovered the tweet in a recent deep-dive into Barnes's Twitter history. Barnes made his retort in response to an article from the Hill in which Scalise was quoted as reaffirming his stance in favor of gun rights.

At the time, Scalise was recovering from severe injuries stemming from the attack, which also wounded five others and resulted in the death of the shooter. The suspected gunman had been a volunteer on Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign. Republicans from Congress had been in the field practicing for a game against the Democrats.


When shown Scalise's reaction, Barnes stopped short of apologizing but explained that he was venting his frustration at the GOP for blocking more robust gun control measures.

“This is a very personal topic for me as someone who has experienced the pain of losing friends and loved ones to gun violence. My comments came from a place of frustration with politicians like Ron Johnson who see gun violence happen every day and turn their backs on solutions that would keep people safe,” he said .

Barnes is vying for one of the most hotly watched Senate seats in the country. He is facing incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Wisconsin is regarded as one of the most competitive battleground states in the country. President Joe Biden notably won the Badger State in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Johnson appears to have a slim edge on Barnes in the polls, leading by 2.3 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate . Given the 50-50 split in the upper chamber, the Wisconsin race could prove decisive in determining the balance of power in the Senate after the midterm elections.

The Washington Examiner reached out to representatives for Barnes and Scalise for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Hill#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy