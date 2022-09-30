ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with deadly crash in west Charlotte, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly crash in west Charlotte.

On Oct. 25, 2021, police said they responded to a collision on the 4400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m.

At the scene, police found an overturned Jeep Latitude, a damaged Honda Odyssey and a damaged 2016 Kenworth tow truck in the roadway. Police said a damaged 2017 Honda Fit was also found a short distance from the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the Jeep, driven by 39-year-old Bryan Price, was traveling westbound on Wilkinson Boulevard when it hit the Honda Fit. Police said Price then left the scene, eventually striking the Honda Odyssey and then the Kenworth tow truck.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, later identified as 62-year-old Givh Daniel, was ejected from the vehicle. Daniel was transported to Atrium Health, where he later died.

Following the collision, police said Price grabbed items from the Jeep, later determined to be methamphetamines and marijuana. Price then crawled underneath the tow truck and attempted to conceal the drugs in its undercarriage.

Price was later found lying underneath the truck by law enforcement. He was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health Main for serious injuries, according to police.

Police said warrants were obtained for Price’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor hit and run, and reckless driving. Following Daniel’s death, an additional warrant for involuntary manslaughter was obtained.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Price was arrested and charged in connection with each outstanding warrant.

Police said the investigation into this collision is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2.

#Police#Hit And Run#Honda Odyssey#Wilkinson Boulevard#Jeep Latitude
