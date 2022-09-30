Chicago Halloweek Returns for a Third Straight Year Led by Mayor Lightfoot and Other City Departments

CHICAGO — After two successful iterations in 2020 and 2021, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City departments today announced the return of Chicago Halloweek in 2022. ‘Halloweek’ brings together City departments, corporations, and community-based organizations to plan Halloween-related activations for Chicago residents of all ages. Events and activities will be hosted from October 22 through October 31, and all activities can be found at ChicagoHalloweek.org.

"After two successful years, the City of Chicago is ready to celebrate Halloween through 'Halloweek' once again," said Mayor Lightfoot. "This week-long celebration, hosted across all parts of our city, will give children, their families, and residents of all ages fun and safe activities to participate in. I thank our City departments, corporate partners, and community leaders and organizations for continuing to put on this incredible Halloween programming and hope that all who attend have a wonderful time."

Halloweek activities will begin October 22 with the UPSIDE DOWN Parade from 12 to 3 p.m. in Washington Park, presented by LUMA8 and the City of Chicago and sponsored by Blommer Chocolate Company. This event turns the traditional parade upside down because attending families will BE the parade as they walk in costume through the park to view entertainment all around them. The street will come alive with dancers, acrobats, puppetry, and sports mascots — and kids will receive a complimentary goody bag as they exit the route. Blommer Chocolate Company will be giving away thousands of children’s costumes at the entrance to the event and will host a job fair area for those interested in working in their Chicago factory.

“Blommer Chocolate Company is proud to be a founding sponsor of Halloweek and the UPSIDE DOWN Parade and remains committed to investing in the communities that are home to so many of our employees,” said Robert W. Karr, Jr., Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Administration for Blommer Chocolate Company. “We’re hoping to expand that base even more this year by talking to attendees about open positions at our company. Kids can go home with a goody bag and new costume, and parents might even go home with a new job!”

Halloweek will continue throughout October 24 to 28 with ten community ‘Halloweek On the Block’ events and additional trick-or-treating and Halloween- themed programs across the city. The Chicago Park District, with support from sponsors Mars Wrigley and Xfinity, the Chicago Public Library, and other City departments and community partners, host these festivities. All events will be searchable on ChicagoHalloweek.org and the My CHI. My Future. mobile app.

“Halloween is always an exciting time in our parks, and we’re thrilled to partner with the city, our sponsors, and other agencies to bring fun and affordable opportunities to our neighborhoods,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. “In addition to Halloweek events, we invite residents to celebrate the season by enjoying our pumpkin patches, festivals, Halloween arts and crafts, and other family fun events.”

On October 29, the 8th Annual ARTS IN THE DARK Parade will take place on State Street from 6 to 8 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren. The parade is presented by LUMA8 and the City of Chicago and sponsored by Barry Callebaut with support from Chicago Loop Alliance. ARTS IN THE DARK celebrates Halloween as the “artist’s holiday” and features cultural organizations and artists from every corner of the city. It is a magical evening of spectacle puppets, music, dancing, and fire spinners, all set against the backdrop of historic State Street.

As a special treat before the parade begins, Barry Callebaut ambassadors will be joined by Dancing Trick-or-Treaters who will bring Chicago's “Year of Dance” to life. They will pass out special Barry Callebaut trick or treat bags filled with their favorite candy to costumed parade goers who are getting their groove on!

“Barry Callebaut is very proud to partner with the City of Chicago and LUMA8 for Halloweek. We are serving as the lead sponsor of the ARTS IN THE DARK Parade because it is an iconic occasion in our city which engages our youth, represents all of our diverse communities, and celebrates our vibrant spirit,” Steve Woolley, President of Region Americas of Barry Callebaut, said. “We are looking forward to adding chocolate happiness to this year’s Halloweek.”

“LUMA8 is honored to be partnering with the City of Chicago and our sponsors to present the cornerstone events for this year’s Halloweek,” said Sharene Shariatzadeh, President and CEO of LUMA8. “Both the UPSIDE DOWN Parade and ARTS IN THE DARK are celebrations of our dynamic and diverse artistic community and provide a platform for the City to showcase the creative spirit that makes Chicago a must-see cultural destination.

Halloweek will also promote celebrating Halloween safely amidst COVID-19. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) encourages youth 5 months and older to get the vaccine in advance of Halloweek for additional protection against COVID-19 and its subvariants

CDPH is offering guidance on how to celebrate and trick-or-treat safely, including the following:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including all primary series doses and boosters for your age group.

Do not hand out candy or participate in Halloween events if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 or feel sick, even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after trick-or-treating and use hand sanitizer. Eat candy at home, or after washing or sanitizing your hands.

Masks are recommended when trick-or-treating in indoor public settings, particularly if you are at risk of getting very sick. A costume mask is not a substitute for a high-quality mask or respirator

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities

The City has additional planned events and activities for Halloweek:

The Chicago Park District, with support from the Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC), Mars Wrigley, Xfinity, the Chicago Police Department, The Chicago Public Library, and others, will help residents celebrate ‘Halloweek on the Block’ with ten pop-ups on residential streets throughout Halloweek. In addition to treats, Mars Wrigley will be providing costume kits at each of these pop-up events.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will host virtual and in-person programming throughout the week (Oct. 22 through 31)

Blommer Chocolate Company is providing 10,000 Halloween bags to be filled with candy and other goodies from Halloweek supporters, which will be distributed at Halloweek activities and events.

Chicago organizations, businesses, and community leaders are asked to visit ChicagoHalloweek.org to register their Halloween activities. Starting in early October, the website will feature a searchable list of all Halloweek programming happening across the city and will continue to be updated throughout October.

Additional Halloweek details will be announced in the coming weeks — visit ChicagoHalloweek.org to stay updated. The city is grateful to all partners who will help make Halloweek 2022 a success.

