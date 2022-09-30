Read full article on original website
BBC
Somalia drought: The fight for survival as famine looms
Young children are dying in growing numbers in Somalia amid the worst drought to hit the country in 40 years. Government officials say that an even greater catastrophe could sweep the country within days or weeks unless more help arrives. The tears tumbled down 11-year-old Dahir's hunger-hollowed cheeks. "I just...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India
Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
howafrica.com
Chinese National Arrested For Attacking Ghanaian Co-Worker With Knife
Authorities in Ghana have arrested a Chinese national who allegedly attacked his Ghanaian co-worker with a knife. In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the alleged incident happened in the country’s Western Region on Wednesday. The Chinese national, identified as Xue Hue, allegedly used an offensive weapon to...
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA・
Anger in India after bodies of minor Dalit sisters found hanging from tree
The rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage across the country after the sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.On Thursday, police said that six accused have been arrested in connection with the case and charged under sections of India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.“Six suspects have been arrested in the gangrape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters found hanging from a tree. Postmortem in the presence of the victim’s family is underway,” Lakhimpur superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman...
Western Grandmothers Looking for Love are no Longer Welcome in The Gambia
For years, western women looking for love have been flocking to The Gambia, a small West African country that is poor and whose main economy is dependent on agriculture and tourism. However, The Gambia has warned mature western women who want to form relationships or settle down with young Gambian men. Over the years, these older women and the unemployed destitute youth of The Gambia had a symbiotic relationship that involved money for the opportunity of a relationship. The women sponsored the young men and brought them back to their home countries when they legally got married or sent them money. The Government of The Gambia is now putting a stop to these symbiotic relationships to bolster the country’s image. Instead, The Gambia said they are after quality tourists, not desperate older people who want to exploit their young people. Abubakarr Camara, the director of The Gambia Tourism Board, didn’t mince his words when he told reporters,
howafrica.com
Remembering Remigio Herrera, The Nigerian Slave Who Heavily Influenced Cuba As A Mystic In The 1800s
Ño Remigio Herrera Adeshina Obara Meyi was an enslaved Yoruba priest. Ño and his mentor, Carlos Adé Ño Bí are the main successors of the Ifá religion in Cuba. Ño is a title which denotes a sign of respect as sir would. Adeshina means “crown opens the way” in the Yoruba language.
KEYT
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
howafrica.com
Somali Government Says It Killed al Shabaab Co-founder
Somalia’s government said late on Sunday, October 2, that it had killed Abdullahi Nadir, one of the co-founders of Islamist militant group al Shabaab, in an operation with international partners. The country’s information ministry said that the operation that killed Nadir happened on Saturday, October 1. It said...
howafrica.com
Burkina Faso’s New Leader Meets With Government Officials
Burkina Faso’s junta chief and new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, met with cabinet officials on Sunday following the military coup. Former junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba also offered his resignation following talks with the new leader. “We really need to change the pace. We need to change the...
getnews.info
howafrica.com
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
howafrica.com
This Zanzibar King Was Exiled By The British For Refusing To Allow His Kingdom To Be Colonized
Sheikh Khalid bin Barghash Al-Busaid was the sixth ruler of Zanzibar. A very powerful ruler, it was suspected that he killed his only cousin Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini of Zanzibar to seize power and expand his kingdom. But the British who had settled on the island of Zanzibar by the...
BBC
Lev Tahor Jewish sect members held in Mexico escape
About 20 members of a Jewish sect held at a facility in Mexico after a police raid on their jungle base have fled. Footage showed men, women, and children streaming out of the site in Huixtla, in the west, on Wednesday night. They had been there since the raid last...
