Freeport woman robbed trying to sell an Xbox

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Freeport in which a thief made off with a woman’s Xbox.

Police say the incident happened Thursday on West Stephenson Street when the 19-year-old victim agreed to meet a potential buyer.

When the suspect arrived, he grabbed the machine and ran. The woman chased after him, at which point the suspect drew a weapon.

The woman stopped and called the police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

