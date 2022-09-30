Lansing police searching for missing woman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Beth Ann Wagner?

Wagner is 53-years-old and has been reported missing.

Lansing Police say she was last seen on the 2900 block of Aurelius Road.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 189 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call (517)-473-4600.

