Lansing police searching for missing woman

By Wells Foster
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Beth Ann Wagner?

Wagner is 53-years-old and has been reported missing.

Lansing Police say she was last seen on the 2900 block of Aurelius Road.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 189 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call (517)-473-4600.

Community Policy