PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo announced that Kenden Rivenes pleaded guilty in cases involving Sully County rape and attempted rape charges. On June 7, 2022, Rivenes pleaded guilty to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on Oct. 9, 2021. Rivenes had faced two 2nd Degree Rape charges for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020, and Rape in the 2nd Degree and Attempted Rape in the 2nd-degree charges stemming from Oct. 9, 2021, crimes. After his guilty pleas, he faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.

SULLY COUNTY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO