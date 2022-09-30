Read full article on original website
Sully County man pleaded guilty for multiple rape charges
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo announced that Kenden Rivenes pleaded guilty in cases involving Sully County rape and attempted rape charges. On June 7, 2022, Rivenes pleaded guilty to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on Oct. 9, 2021. Rivenes had faced two 2nd Degree Rape charges for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020, and Rape in the 2nd Degree and Attempted Rape in the 2nd-degree charges stemming from Oct. 9, 2021, crimes. After his guilty pleas, he faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 3, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
