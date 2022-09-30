ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sully County, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Sully County man pleaded guilty for multiple rape charges

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo announced that Kenden Rivenes pleaded guilty in cases involving Sully County rape and attempted rape charges. On June 7, 2022, Rivenes pleaded guilty to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on Oct. 9, 2021. Rivenes had faced two 2nd Degree Rape charges for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020, and Rape in the 2nd Degree and Attempted Rape in the 2nd-degree charges stemming from Oct. 9, 2021, crimes. After his guilty pleas, he faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
SULLY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 3, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
PIERRE, SD

