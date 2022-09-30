ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

31st annual AIDS Run & Walk held at Chicago's Soldier Field

CHICAGO - The 31st annual AIDS Run & Walk was held at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. This year's theme was "Forward Together." "We're so excited to have about 30 community teams from across the Chicagoland area and about 2,500 people who have come together to spread the word about hiv prevention, treatment and care," said John Peller, AIDS Foundation Chicago president and CEO.
CHICAGO, IL
'Family Connects': Chicago program aims to help new moms

CHICAGO - For many new moms, those first few weeks at home with their new baby can seem like a blur. There's little sleep and little time to remember all that you read or all that advice you were given about how to care for your newborn, not to mention any surprises that come up.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs

CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
CHICAGO, IL
Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL
Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
CHICAGO, IL
Sunshine and 70-degree temps hit Chicago today

CHICAGO - Yesterday managed to hit 70 degrees at O’Hare and I see no reason why it won’t best that by a degree or two today. Skies will be mostly sunny. There are a few patches of early morning fog. Tomorrow will have a few more clouds in...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Teen charged with robbing CTA rider on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged after robbing a man on a CTA Red Line platform Sunday night in the South Loop. The 17-year-old was arrested minutes after he allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man who was on a platform at the Roosevelt Red Line station, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached...
CHICAGO, IL
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days

KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
KENOSHA, WI
Leaders in Forest Park call for more safety on the CTA

CHICAGO - Local officials called on the CTA to increase safety on trains Tuesday. State Rep. La Shawn Ford joined Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins and other local leaders to share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains. They said Forest Park is a...
FOREST PARK, IL
Perfect weather in store for Chicago today

CHICAGO - Gardens and lawns aren’t happy but pretty much everyone else is. In the past two weeks Chicago has received only a quarter inch of rainfall and there isn’t much in store this week. Today, we have sunshine, upper 60s and delightful weather all around. Tomorrow we...
CHICAGO, IL
100 dogs walk in Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade

AURORA, Illinois - A shih-tzu named Jairo who was dressed as the Grinch's dog Max won the top prize at Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade on Sunday. The city said about a hundred dogs competed at the event. Dogs and humans also enjoyed a Frisbee disc throwing show during the event at Phillips Park.
AURORA, IL
Gary officials: 4 recent murders do not appear to be random

GARY, Ind. - The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety on Tuesday. This past week, the city had three fatal shootings in less than two hours, two of which involved teenagers. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said police are looking into what...
GARY, IN

