Read full article on original website
Related
udayton.edu
Greater West Dayton Incubator accepting microloan applications
The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications for a new round of microloans supporting Black, women and other underrepresented and underresourced business owners as well as those serving the Greater West Dayton community. “These microloans help create more equitable economic opportunities for business owners who have been historically marginalized,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools
DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
‘Bites in the Heights’ to take place at the Rose Music Center on Saturday
The fourth annual Bites in the Heights Food Truck event takes place at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can grab food and enjoy drink specials at any of the 15 local food trucks outside of the main gate, according to the Huber Heights Community Engagement Specialist.
Huber Heights residents take part in ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios
The Huber Heights Police Division partnered with the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association for a Crime Prevention Academy. People learned statistics, how to design their homes to prevent crime, and what to do in a dangerous event or active shooter situation; but it was the "shoot, don't shoot" scenarios that people said were the most eye-opening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton residents contribute more than 750 meals families in need
EATON — Zurvita, a global health and wellness company, is celebrating Eaton residents James and Holli Yount for their contribution of more than 750 meals donated to children and families in need. Members of Zurvita’s independent salesforce, the Younts achieved this milestone through Zurvita’s Zeal for Meals program that...
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Dayton, Shelby County among Ohio law enforcement agencies getting grants to fight violent crime
COLUMBUS — The Dayton Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are among 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies to be awarded grants to help prevent and investigate violent crime. >> Inmate working litter crew on I-75 in Montgomery County is killed in chain-reaction crash. DPD will receive $4.58...
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
dayton.com
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘That wouldn’t be safe;’ Residents ponder future of litter pickup program following deadly crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:24 p.m.: A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project died Monday after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County. The area of the crash where Tim Tufano, 52, was hit and killed and three other inmates...
Woman claims she was assaulted by teens while working concession stand at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — A woman claims she was assaulted by a group of teenagers at Welcome Stadium on Friday. Danielle Cummings told News Center 7 she was working the concession stand with her son during a game when the stands started being cleared due to “numerous fights.”. “It was...
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
Hurricane Ian: People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida
DAYTON — We have learned a woman from the Miami Valley is among the victims of Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles died when the hurricane made its way through Fort Myers last week, according to family. NewsCenter 7 talked with her in 2019 when her brother was killed in a...
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Comments / 0