Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
Lauderhill double shooting sends man, woman to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.
cw34.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man facing serious charges, accused of attacking officer and using racial slur
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A licensed South Florida dentist is accused of using a racial slur while at the South Miami Police Department. That man was told not to come back, but he later returned with a gun. The assistant police chief told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos the...
Click10.com
Police arrest driver who caused Hollywood crash, tried running away
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County driver was arrested after going on a crash course, slamming into another car and narrowly missing a home. Authorities said the man ran a stop sign before hitting another car and then running from officers, even trying to hide in someone’s home.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public
A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Oct. 2022
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. As we start the month of October, I cannot help but think of all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian just a few days ago. The City of Coral Springs is fortunate to have been spared the most devastating effects of...
Click10.com
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
850wftl.com
WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence
Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
