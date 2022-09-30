ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight

Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes of the SB 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 from 10 PM to 6 AM starting Wednesday night through Saturday. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays. Northbound lanes will remain open.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#South Coast#Stairway#Remodeling#Erosion#Urban Construction#Travel Destinations#Construction Maintenance#Thousand Steps
Santa Barbara Independent

Lower Speeds, Fewer Accidents Expected by Narrowing Hollister Avenue

Few voices were heard opposing the City of Goleta’s new street-striping plan for Hollister Avenue in Old Town at a meeting held on Thursday at the Goleta Community Center. Several who expressed relief that something was finally being done made the only statements that were applauded by the roughly three dozen people there that evening.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bear Sighting in North Goleta

The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc

On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
LOMPOC, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

80-year-old man found wounded in backyard of home on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the mysterious shooting of an 80-year-old man on the South Coat. Paramedics were called to the 700 Block Of Cooper Road at around 4 a.m. Monday by reports of a fall victim in the backyard in a home. The man was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy