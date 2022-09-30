Read full article on original website
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
kclu.org
Got water? South Coast firefighters develop system to save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water
We’re at Camarillo Airport, and at first glance, it looks like the scene of a fire. There are four Ventura County Fire trucks, hoses everywhere, and some firefighters pumping water. But, it's actually a training mission for some future fire department engineers, who drive and operate fire trucks. In...
Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project
Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022
Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight
Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes of the SB 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 from 10 PM to 6 AM starting Wednesday night through Saturday. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays. Northbound lanes will remain open.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lower Speeds, Fewer Accidents Expected by Narrowing Hollister Avenue
Few voices were heard opposing the City of Goleta’s new street-striping plan for Hollister Avenue in Old Town at a meeting held on Thursday at the Goleta Community Center. Several who expressed relief that something was finally being done made the only statements that were applauded by the roughly three dozen people there that evening.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc
On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
kclu.org
80-year-old man found wounded in backyard of home on South Coast
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the mysterious shooting of an 80-year-old man on the South Coat. Paramedics were called to the 700 Block Of Cooper Road at around 4 a.m. Monday by reports of a fall victim in the backyard in a home. The man was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered he had a gunshot wound.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
