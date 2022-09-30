George Karl Hanson, age 70, of Merrill, Wisconsin, passed away surround by loved ones at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Weston on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born on April 12, 1952, to the late Willard and Ardena (Winchell) Hanson in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. George grew up in a household with 14 sibling’s and graduated from Merrill High School. He was a proud member of the union who worked as a laborer for many years at Hurd Windows. He loved to garden, being outdoors in the country, and camping at Otter Lake. He was very social and liked to hang out at Z’s Bar and Hub Inn amongst friends. Most of all he loved his grandchildren.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO