Setting goals for individual Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season

For some Boston Celtics players, it’s easy to come up with an idea of how we want to see their 2022-23 season go, while others require a bit more context and nuance. For some players, it’s all about staying healthy until they are needed in the playoffs. Others need to add something (or several things) to their games.

Still others just need to show that they can stay on the floor, and that can oftentimes be simply doing less with the floor time that they are allotted, but also doing it better than they do when they try too hard to be good at everything.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast teamed up with comedian and noted Celtics fan Gary Gulman to take stock of the team’s training camp roster and set some individual goals for the players on the team.

They also talk about the early returns from training camp, lingering unease from the Udoka affair, and the news of late, so be sure to join Justin Quinn, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Alex Goldberg as we sort through the potential of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics.

