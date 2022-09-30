ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Setting goals for individual Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xJYO_0iH7dqrx00
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

For some Boston Celtics players, it’s easy to come up with an idea of how we want to see their 2022-23 season go, while others require a bit more context and nuance. For some players, it’s all about staying healthy until they are needed in the playoffs. Others need to add something (or several things) to their games.

Still others just need to show that they can stay on the floor, and that can oftentimes be simply doing less with the floor time that they are allotted, but also doing it better than they do when they try too hard to be good at everything.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast teamed up with comedian and noted Celtics fan Gary Gulman to take stock of the team’s training camp roster and set some individual goals for the players on the team.

They also talk about the early returns from training camp, lingering unease from the Udoka affair, and the news of late, so be sure to join Justin Quinn, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Alex Goldberg as we sort through the potential of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'

You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the misdeeds behind the scenes of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart suggests that it’s actually even less clear for the players what happened.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL Preseason

The Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Buffalo Sabres in NHL preseason action on Tuesday night from KeyBank Arena. The Hurricanes have won all four of their preseason games so far and are coming off an 8-1 win over Columbus. As for the much-improved Sabres, they come into this one with a 3-1 record after knocking off the Penguins 3-1 in their last game.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson holds on to Top 5 in ESPN’s latest undefeated ranking

With the chapter of Week 5 for college football coming to a close, ESPN came out with its latest college football rankings for the remaining undefeated teams this season. Clemson came in at No. 5 on the list, which is consistent to both their previous ranking on the list in Week 4 as well as in several other recent college football polls. With five teams losing for the first time in 2022, the list is down to just 16 teams. NC State, Washington and Kentucky all ended up adding a loss to their record after facing an unbeaten opponent while Florida State...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy