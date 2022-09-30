Read full article on original website
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Washington Examiner
Senate confirms Judge Pan to appeals court role once held by Justice Jackson
The Senate confirmed Judge Florence Y. Pan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, filling the vacancy left by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after her confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier this year. The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm Pan, one of President Joe Biden's nominees who...
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court
A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
US supreme court rejects MyPillow chief’s bid to dodge $1.3bn lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems accuses Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter, of promoting baseless voter fraud claims
Ninth Circuit Orders Trump to Mediate with Stormy Daniels Over Defamation Lawsuit Appellate Fees
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered former President Donald Trump to mediate with adult film star Stormy Daniels over additional appellate attorney fees in her failed defamation lawsuit against him. A three-judge panel ruled last week that Daniels must pay Trump’s defense fees for her...
Federal Judge Decides Safe Deposit Boxes Aren't Safe From FBI
The FBI seemingly misled a federal magistrate judge to obtain a warrant that let it seize the contents of hundreds of safe deposit boxes. But a federal judge says the raid did not violate the box owners' Fourth Amendment rights. Judge Gary Klausner ruled Thursday that attorneys representing several victims...
Why Are Constitutional Law Professors Angry at the Supreme Court?
At Slate, Mark Joseph Stern writes that constitutional law professors are "giving up on the Supreme Court:" The problem, it's worth emphasizing, is not that the Supreme Court is issuing decisions with which left-leaning professors disagree. It's that the court seems to be reaching many of these conclusions in defiance of centuries of standards, rejecting precedent and moderation in favor of aggressive, partisan-tinged motivated reasoning. Plenty of progressive professors have long viewed the court with skepticism, and many professors, right- and left-leaning, have criticized the reasoning behind certain opinions for decades. But it's only in recent years—with the manipulation of the justice selection process combined with clear, results-oriented cynicism in decisions—that the problem has seemed so acute that they feel it affects their ability to teach constitutional law.
Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Platinum Partners executives' appeal of fraud convictions
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by two former Platinum Partners executives of their conviction on charges that they defrauded bondholders of one of the defunct hedge fund's portfolio companies as they seek a new trial.
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article
I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
Michigan AG: Federal court separates fact from fiction in Edenville Dam failure
LANSING, Mich. — The United States District Court has laid out facts surrounding the Edenville Dam failure in 2020. The breach resulted in flooding across mid-Michigan along the Tittabawasee River. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says a false narrative regarding the failure was corrected Tuesday after a discovery...
Conservative Supreme Court justices consider making it easier to defend against racial gerrymandering claims
Conservative Supreme Court justices on Tuesday probed whether to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted to protect minority voters, as the high court considered a dispute over Alabama's congressional district map. Alabama’s Republican attorney general, Steve Marshall, is asking the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to unravel...
Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term
With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment.Following June's momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights, the court is diving back in with an aggressive agenda that seems likely to split its six conservative justices from its three liberals.“It’s not going to be a sleepy term,” said Allison Orr Larsen, a William and Mary law professor. "Cases the court already has agreed to hear...
When SCOTUS comes for Section 230
Good morning! It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for: SCOTUS has finally agreed to take up Section 230. But what could happen next is anyone’s guess. The Supreme Court is about to take up two cases that question the very core of social media. It’s the moment tech policy has been waiting for.
Feds Allow Single Foreign Ship To Deliver Fuel to Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico
On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the federal government would approve a "temporary and targeted" waiver of the Jones Act to allow a single foreign ship laden with diesel oil to dock there. As Florida is getting battered by Hurricane Ian, Puerto Rico is still...
