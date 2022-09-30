Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
thebrillionnews.com
Man dies in crash involving Reedsville woman
MANITOWOC COUNTY – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in southern Manitowoc County that took place on Saturday. The early investigation found that 41-year-old Juan Ricard Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his 2003 Cadillac CTS. He was struck by a 26-year-old rural Reedsville woman driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
Fox11online.com
Man found dead after fire at Manitowoc County tavern
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man was found dead following a fire at a historic tavern in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials say emergency crews were called to Hika Bay Tavern, 252 Lincoln Ave., just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported the second story of the building was engulfed in flames.
wlip.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase. It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case. The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Motorcyclist in Fatal Crash Identified
The Sheboygan Falls man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday has been identified as Todd A. Hitsman. Sheboygan Police say the crash happened just before 5 pm when the 40-year-old Hitsman rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed or stopped for traffic near the corner of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue. Hitsman was not wearing a helmet, and the crash remains under investigation. Sheboygan Police are requesting that anyone with information about the accident call them.
wearegreenbay.com
Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police looking for suspect who allegedly fired a gun at store clerk
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Green Bay’s east side where a suspect allegedly fired at a store clerk. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on October 3 a suspect went into a Mobil Gas Station and tried to rob it. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Three Displaced Following Sheboygan House Fire
There was another house fire in Sheboygan yesterday. This follows the total loss of a home on Beechwood Drive over the weekend. The Sheboygan Fire Department was sent to a residence on North 16th Street just before 12:30 p.m., where they found black smoke emanating from the second floor of the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
Police officer hurt after suspect hits him with car during chase, police say
A Milwaukee police officer was hurt when a suspect intentionally hit him with their car during a chase, Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
whbl.com
Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin mom drove high with 6-year-old, prosecutors say
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Melissa Bunger, 42, of New Berlin, is accused of using marijuana before driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, crashing into a parked car near 124th and Oklahoma. Bunger faces one count of neglecting a child, consequence is bodily harm and one count of operating...
whbl.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee, one dead
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.
