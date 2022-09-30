Among fashion icons, few can rival the influence of Kanye West, whose work with Louis Vuitton, A BATHING APE, Nike, and adidas have all become collector’s items in their own right. But even across the catalog as a whole, there are a few pairs more elusive than others. The Air Jordan 6 “Donda,” which was made in honor of West’s mother, is undoubtedly at the top of the list, as there’s estimated to be only four to six pairs in existence. And if you have $3.5 million burning a hole in your wallet, you could add one of these to your collection.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO