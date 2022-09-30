ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Florida Government
click orlando

Osceola deputies heading to help Lee County after Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are set to deploy Wednesday to Lee County, which is still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The sheriff’s office said it received activation orders to deploy as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

