click orlando
Osceola County sheriff assesses flood damage in Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee to assess flood damage in the area caused by Hurricane Ian. “Today, we were focused on the situation, the physical remnants of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” Moody said....
click orlando
Volusia County families ask for help to prevent homes from flooding
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Bruce and Lisa Chiarizzi said they are wet, tired and angry after their home flooded again during Hurricane Ian. “This is not a joke,” Lisa Chiarizzi said. “This is our lives. And we need help.”. [TRENDING: News 6, Salvation Army host donation drive...
click orlando
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
WESH
Orange County officials seek assistance for hundreds of families evicted following flood damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Vice Mayor Mayra Uribe is holding a news conference seeking assistance for families that have been evicted following flood damage from Hurricane Ian. WESH 2 will stream the news conference above at 3:30 p.m. According to officials, more than 200 families have been...
click orlando
Osceola deputies heading to help Lee County after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are set to deploy Wednesday to Lee County, which is still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The sheriff’s office said it received activation orders to deploy as...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
click orlando
Volusia County set to reopen schools, some bus stops temporarily relocated
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – School is back in session Wednesday in Volusia County after being closed for several days while the district cleaned them up. While students will be back, many of their families will still be cleaning or without homes. “In certain neighborhoods we’re ensuring we’re teaming up...
WESH
More Central Floridians expected to evacuate along St. Johns River as floodwaters rise
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are still rising in Central Florida and are expected to get worse in the coming days. Seminole County is warning people to brace for the water levels on the St. Johns River to get even higher. People are parking their vehicles on the side...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
‘They didn’t care about us’: Orlo Vista residents frustrated with county’s response to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Orlo Vista community in Orange County have made it back into their homes on Monday following Hurricane Ian, but those homes are uninhabitable. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One resident is so angry they spray-painted “Thanks Orange County”...
click orlando
More flooding, evacuations expected in Orange County as receding rainwater swells rivers, lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More flooding is expected in Orange County as water levels crest over the coming days after Ian dumped rain across the area, according to Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor said this additional flooding comes as the county is still seeing significant amounts of standing water.
WESH
Police: Central Florida mayor hit man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Central Florida mayor has been accused of hitting another man during Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. According to Indialantic police, David Berkman, who is mayor of Indialantic, was in Orlando Park in Indialantic assisting with the cleanup efforts after the storm on Sept. 30. Another man...
click orlando
Florida National Guard rescues Osceola residents trapped in homes by rising waters
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida National Guard were rescuing people Saturday in Osceola County after high water levels trapped many in their homes. Residents in the Reserve at the Oaks neighborhood had to quickly pack as guardsmen utilized their tactical vehicles to transport people to safety. [TRENDING:...
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
click orlando
South Brevard beach erosion similar to Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, county says
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Like Hurricanes Matthew and Irma five and six years ago, Brevard County officials said Ian is eroding beaches too. The damage to dunes from this storm was greater than expected in Melbourne Beach. Just a foot or two of storm surge pushed sand all the way onto the beach access ramp at Coconut Point Park.
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces 1st Disaster Recovery Center, financial relief programs in wake of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the activation of the state’s first Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers, with more expected to open in the coming weeks, for Floridians impacted by the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The center is located at the Lakes...
click orlando
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
