Stevens INI receives major award to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research
The Keck School of Medicine of USC’s Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute (Stevens INI) is one of five institutions partnering in a five-year, $149 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to address health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease research. This grant will continue to fund the Health and Aging Brain Study – Health Disparities (HABS-HD), the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) among diverse communities ever conducted. Lead researchers on this project include Sid O-Bryant, PhD, and Leigh Johnson, PhD, of the University of North Texas Health Science Center; Kristine Yaffe, MD, of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences; Robert Rissman, PhD of the University of California, San Diego; and Arthur W. Toga, PhD, of USC.
Scientists identify a biomarker that predicts CAR T therapy efficacy
• Researchers from Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarra describe CAR T cell characteristics that determine their therapeutic capacity for the first time. • This finding could predict the effect of these advanced therapies in patients and also help to improve them. • Researchers from Cima and the...
‘Leaky’ activity of mutated enzyme underlies neurodegenerative disease
Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration...
New study – malaria treatment is saving money while saving young lives
Young children in sub-Saharan Africa often become severely anaemic as consequence of a malaria infection. Treating them requires blood transfusions and they must stay hospitalized for several days. They are at a relatively high risk of dying during treatment, but the risk is even higher during the months after their discharge from hospital – typically caused by another malaria infection.
High risk/high reward federal grant funds effort to develop a smart drug delivery system to treat multiple Alzheimer’s pathologies all at once
Rather than attempting to treat the multiple pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease individually, as is the current practice, researchers in the Buck Institute’s Andersen lab have designed a smart cell-based delivery system (SmaCD) to treat them all at once. The National Institutes of Health considers the effort as high risk/high reward with the potential to change how we treat multiple diseases. Its Common Fund has awarded the lab with a $2.4 million Transformative Research Award, one of just nine awarded this year.
IVI and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine partner to accelerate vaccines for global health through joint training and research and development
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on September 30 to establish a collaborative partnership. Joint activities will include developing materials to train early-career vaccinologists as well as collaborating across the entire spectrum of vaccine development.
National Institutes of Health awards $15.75M to research team led by Case Western Reserve University and Duke University to map vagus nerve—body’s ‘super highway’ for controlling major organ functions
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case Western Reserve and Duke universities to accelerate development of therapeutic devices that improve chronic medical conditions. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $15.75 million contract to researchers led by Case...
Mapping disease risk at human-wildlife ‘hotspots’
New research has mapped how infectious diseases spread among wildlife populations in areas where humans and wildlife live in close proximity. The study has identified the animals, specifically wild monkeys that live in large groups alongside human settlements, that may act as “superspreaders”. New research has mapped how...
Machine learning model predicts health conditions of people with MS during stay-at-home periods
Research led by Carnegie Mellon University has developed a model that can accurately predict how stay-at-home orders like those put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic affect the mental health of people with chronic neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis. Research led by Carnegie Mellon University has developed a model...
Scientists chase down what motor proteins deliver to healthy cells to find what’s altered in neurological diseases
Motor proteins running the natural roadways on the skeletons of our cells are hauling cargo that is both essential to life and can cause disease, scientists say. Motor proteins running the natural roadways on the skeletons of our cells are hauling cargo that is both essential to life and can cause disease, scientists say.
Monica Bertagnolli begins work as 16th director of the National Cancer Institute
Monica M. Bertagnolli, M.D., started today as the 16th director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). She is the first woman to hold the position of NCI director. Dr. Bertagnolli succeeds Norman E. Sharpless, M.D., who stepped down as director in April 2022. Douglas R. Lowy, M.D., has been NCI’s acting director since April 30, 2022.
Aging | Psychological factors substantially contribute to biological aging: evidence from the aging rate in Chinese older adults
“We used the aging clock to demonstrate the connection between the physical and psychological aspects of aging”. “We used the aging clock to demonstrate the connection between the physical and psychological aspects of aging”. BUFFALO, NY- October 3, 2022 – A new research paper was published on the cover of...
Gut in a capsule – the microbiome as medicine
The human body plays host to hundreds of diverse species of microbial life that have an enormous impact on human health and longevity. These microscopic organisms make up the human microbiome, and each person’s community of microbes is unique. The human body plays host to hundreds of diverse species...
Discovery of potential biological cause for postpartum depression opens door to new treatments
Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer postpartum depression may help explain the condition, yield long-sought treatments and let doctors identify those at risk even before their babies are born. Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer postpartum depression may help explain the condition, yield long-sought treatments and...
Mechanism used by metastatic cancer cells to infiltrate the liver found
Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads and forms new tumors. The liver is considered the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer: the 5-year survival rate after surgery to remove liver metastases is as low as 30-50%, so developing treatments to prevent liver metastasis is urgently needed.
“Kipferl”: Guiding the defense against jumping genes
A large part of our DNA is made up of selfish repetitive DNA elements, some of which can jump from one site in the genome to another, potentially damaging the genome. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in fruit fly ovaries. Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers named “Kipferl”, which ensures the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that different selfish elements compete for the host genome defense system and that Kipferl might be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be uncovered. The findings are published in eLife.
Helping our heroes: Time-restricted eating improves health of firefighters
LA JOLLA (October 4, 2022)—Firefighters are the heroes of our society, protecting us around the clock. But those 24-hour shifts are hard on the body and increase the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as cancer. In collaboration with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, scientists from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego Health conducted a clinical trial and found that time-restricted eating improved measures of health and wellbeing in firefighters. The lifestyle intervention only required the firefighters to eat during a 10-hour window and did not involve skipping meals.
‘Game-changing’ study offers a powerful computer-modeling approach to cell simulations
LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes a new technique for modeling molecular life with computers. LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of...
American College of Lifestyle Medicine launches online directory for patients to find lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians in their communities
The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has launched a new searchable online directory to help patients identify and contact clinicians in their communities who are certified in the rapidly growing field of lifestyle medicine. The clinician directory is located at www.lifestylemedpros.org. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has launched a...
Time-restricted eating reduces cardiovascular health risks associated with shift work for firefighters
Shift work has been linked to a number of health problems, including higher rates of diabetes, heart attacks, and other cardiometabolic diseases. But despite the known risks, little research has been done to identify lifestyle interventions that could help prevent these concerns. A new randomized, controlled clinical trial, published October 4 in Cell Metabolism, found that time-restricted eating (TRE) could be safely practiced in shift workers. Additionally, the researchers found that TRE provided benefits to participants who had indications of cardiometabolic disease. Called the Healthy Heroes Study, the intervention focused on San Diego firefighters.
