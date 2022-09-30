ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 61

G091Got1DownBmore
4d ago

can't blame them, trying to get my wife who has been at it for 26 years to leave and take a hit on her pension. administration is woke and does not back the teachers, more worried about being friends to the students and reward the students negative behavior. anne arundel county has failed the family's of this cpunty with what they are allowing to take place in its schools. between the allowed violence that the admin turns a blind eye to, and the woke agendas that they force , truly sad

Reply(21)
23
Obee
3d ago

alot of these kids have behavioral problems and parents won't get involved with their kids education. schools are crowded with one teacher to 30+ students at times and it's alot to take on. I respect all teachers...they work hard and are hardly rewarded

Reply(1)
7
Kelly Combs
3d ago

Maryland, and the Teacher's Union, know how to break all out wonderful educators. No one stands behind them, and all the filth they are being made to teach. Most Teacher's don't want to teach that trash! The Teacher's Union needs to be Defunked! They are what is wrong with the Teachers.. They are the Marxists.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Baltimore

'I can enjoy retirement': Franchot discusses accomplishments, future after 16 years as Maryland Comptroller

BALTIMORE -- A new Maryland comptroller will be elected next month.Current comptroller Peter Franchot has held that office for 16 years.So what's next for Franchot?He discussed his career and his future with WJZ reporter Jessica Albert.Franchot summed up his decade-plus as Maryland Comptroller as "Unbought. Unbossed. Scandal free."He said those actions are unusual when it comes to politics and staying in office for as long as he did.Franchot will relinquish his Comptroller duties in January when his replacement is sworn in."That's pretty unusual and a real recommendation to other folks to try to emulate," Franchot said.Before he was elected as...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal

Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates , officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
City
Rosedale, MD
Dundalk, MD
Government
City
Dundalk, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
baltimorefishbowl.com

School Spirit 2022: Glenelg School

Tenth grader Brinley and eighth grader Sureena brim with enthusiasm when they share details of their educational journey at Glenelg Country School (GCS). Extensive academic and extracurricular opportunities match in scope the school’s sprawling 90-acre campus. And while these two students have chosen to explore different options, their experiences share one common thread: a supportive environment that encourages all students to achieve.
GLENELG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#School Of Education
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Crosswalk art slows cars in Johnston Square

Cars speeding around Johnston Square Elementary School scared Regina Hammond. “We knew it was a real serious problem just waiting to happen,” said Hammond, president and founder of Rebuild Johnston Square, the neighborhood group. But since volunteers painted brightly colored pavement designs at three key intersections near the school...
BALTIMORE, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Gaithersburg football game ends in chaos; Students arrested

Five people were arrested on Sept. 16 after a bench-clearing fight at a football game at Gaithersburg against Northwest; several changes to the school’s future athletic events are already being enacted. After a fight occurred between the two teams on the field; the Gaithersburg and Northwest football teams were...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy