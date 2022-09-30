can't blame them, trying to get my wife who has been at it for 26 years to leave and take a hit on her pension. administration is woke and does not back the teachers, more worried about being friends to the students and reward the students negative behavior. anne arundel county has failed the family's of this cpunty with what they are allowing to take place in its schools. between the allowed violence that the admin turns a blind eye to, and the woke agendas that they force , truly sad
alot of these kids have behavioral problems and parents won't get involved with their kids education. schools are crowded with one teacher to 30+ students at times and it's alot to take on. I respect all teachers...they work hard and are hardly rewarded
Maryland, and the Teacher's Union, know how to break all out wonderful educators. No one stands behind them, and all the filth they are being made to teach. Most Teacher's don't want to teach that trash! The Teacher's Union needs to be Defunked! They are what is wrong with the Teachers.. They are the Marxists.
Comments / 61