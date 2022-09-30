Read full article on original website
Related
Bangor police safely locate missing woman
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police issued a release on Monday seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sept. 8. Police previously received a report that she was missing on Sept. 23. In an updated release around 4...
29th annual 'Paws on Parade' held at Husson University
BANGOR, Maine — The 29th annual Paws on Parade hosted by the Bangor Humane Society was held at Husson University Saturday morning. The event began at 9 a.m. and wrapped up by noon. The theme of this year's event was "Thank you for being a friend." Kathryn Ravenscraft, the...
Bangor plans to clean up homeless encampments ahead of winter
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to clean up homeless encampments throughout the city and connect those without a home to services. It's part of a statewide initiative MaineHousing announced in February with Built For Zero to help Maine cities reduce their homeless population. There are roughly 170 to 225 homeless people living in 11 encampments throughout Bangor, according to city officials.
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”
Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
A month of arts and culture returns to Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — When you think of October, you might think about fall, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and Halloween. But since 2015, the city of Bangor has given new meaning to October with its month-long arts celebration known as ARTober. The event kicks off this Saturday with the ARTober...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Ellsworth class aims to teach adults digital literacy
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Technology is moving fast, which means learning new skills to keep up. Starting this month, a new class at Ellsworth Adult Education is aiming to make digital literacy feel less intimidating. “I was very scared and timid of technology. I let all of the advancements get...
Skowhegan Walmart settles discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of disabled employee
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Walmart has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a longtime cart associate at the Skowhegan Walmart who has intellectual disabilities. The suit, filed in November 2020, was settled for an undisclosed amount. It was filed by the Maine Human Rights Commission and Disability Rights Maine after the commission found reasonable grounds to believe Walmart had discriminated against the man when it refused to allow him to work a modified schedule, an accommodation his medical provider said was necessary.
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for $28M boutique hotel project at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — On Saturday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the University of Maine in Orono to celebrate a $28 million project that will bring a boutique hotel to campus. Construction for the project began in September. The university is renovating its historic Coburn Hall and Holmes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hancock County man dies after rolling SUV in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Maine — A man from Brooksville died Sunday night after crashing his vehicle on Route 15 in Sedgwick. John A. Wallace, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Wallace was traveling southbound in a...
Unity market opens its doors following a fire earlier this year
UNITY, Maine — Earlier this year, the Community Market and Bakery in Unity was unexpectedly destroyed after a fire tore through its building. But today, you would've never guessed it happened. After only nine months, the Amish-run market opened its doors for its first "fresh donut" Wednesday. "I would...
Maine remains winless after 45-20 loss to Villanova
ORONO, Maine — Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
Old Town woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — Hillary Goding pleaded guilty to counts of manslaughter and violating conditions of release in connection to the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey, on June 6, 2021. Goding, 30, of Old Town was originally indicted on counts of murder and manslaughter charges, but the murder charged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corinna man whose baby nearly died from overdose awaits verdict
BANGOR, Maine — Closing statements were heard Thursday at the Bangor District Court for a Corinna man facing charges related to the near overdose death of his baby daughter in 2021. Zachary Borg, 26, awaits the verdict for his involvement with the near-fatal overdose of his baby back in...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0