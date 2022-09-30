ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police safely locate missing woman

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police issued a release on Monday seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sept. 8. Police previously received a report that she was missing on Sept. 23. In an updated release around 4...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor plans to clean up homeless encampments ahead of winter

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to clean up homeless encampments throughout the city and connect those without a home to services. It's part of a statewide initiative MaineHousing announced in February with Built For Zero to help Maine cities reduce their homeless population. There are roughly 170 to 225 homeless people living in 11 encampments throughout Bangor, according to city officials.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Skowhegan Walmart settles discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of disabled employee

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Walmart has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of a longtime cart associate at the Skowhegan Walmart who has intellectual disabilities. The suit, filed in November 2020, was settled for an undisclosed amount. It was filed by the Maine Human Rights Commission and Disability Rights Maine after the commission found reasonable grounds to believe Walmart had discriminated against the man when it refused to allow him to work a modified schedule, an accommodation his medical provider said was necessary.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hancock County man dies after rolling SUV in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Maine — A man from Brooksville died Sunday night after crashing his vehicle on Route 15 in Sedgwick. John A. Wallace, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Wallace was traveling southbound in a...
SEDGWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine remains winless after 45-20 loss to Villanova

ORONO, Maine — Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
ORONO, ME
