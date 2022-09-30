Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes
Subtropical gyres are enormous rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the Earth’s subtropical regions just to the north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow-moving whirlpools that circulate within massive basins around the world, gathering up nutrients, organisms, and sometimes trash, as the currents rotate from coast to coast.
bioengineer.org
Artificial enzyme splits water
Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be...
bioengineer.org
Novel cell-free protein crystallization method to advance structural biology
The new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method developed by Tokyo Tech includes direct protein crystallization and is a major headway in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that could not be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
bioengineer.org
Newly developed air filter showcases excellent performance and endurance in harsh environments
A team of researchers has designed a high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments. The sponge, with its excellent mechanical properties, is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Croatia is a reliable partner in fusion research
The Croatian city of Dubrovnik provided a magnificent setting for the 32nd Symposium on Fusion Technology (SOFT 2022), the most prestigious conference in this field in Europe, hosted by Croatia’s Ruđer Bošković Institute (RBI). This status was once again confirmed by almost a thousand world leaders from science and industry, and key fusion experts from all over the world (EU, China, Japan, South Korea, India and the USA), who discussed the most important innovations in fusion technology.
bioengineer.org
Satellites capture massive drainage of proglacial lake in remote Patagonia
Only satellites were watching when the world’s fourth-largest proglacial lake suddenly drained in 2020. Hokkaido University researchers now uncovered the event and analysed the cause—the collapse of a sediment bump at the outlet of the lake. Proglacial lakes form when meltwater from retreating glaciers is trapped by ice...
bioengineer.org
Uncovering the secrets of materials degradation in lithium-ion battery
Amid global efforts towards carbon neutrality, automakers all over the world are actively engaged in research and development to convert internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles. Accordingly, competition to improve battery performance, which is at the heart of electric vehicles, is intensifying. Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have held a dominant market share in most market segments, from small home appliances to electric vehicles, thanks to continuous improvement in energy density and efficiency. However, some phenomena occurring within such batteries are still not well understood, such as the expansion and deterioration of the anode material.
bioengineer.org
ASU scientists discover dual-function messenger RNA
For the very first time, a study led by Julian Chen and his group in Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute’s Center for the Mechanism of Evolution, has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA). For the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Why does salt change the taste of everything? (video)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 — If your coffee is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. If your salad isn’t sour enough, add a pinch of salt. If your beer is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. Salt has the seemingly magical ability to enhance good flavors and dampen bad ones. How does it do that??? https://youtu.be/dWatMuHZIxE.
bioengineer.org
Muscling through: Linking muscle and joint stiffness of the lower human limbs
Joint flexibility is an important measure of physical fitness in humans, especially when it comes to determining athletic performance. It is responsible for protecting the muscle-tendon unit under stressful conditions by resisting external forces for long periods of time and ensuring a wider range of motion (RoM) of the joints. Joint stiffness of the lower limbs can, therefore, negatively influence body fitness, resulting in increased risk of falls and sports injuries. Stiffness of the muscle tissue are thought to influence the stiffness of the joints they are in contact with. However, this association has not been fully explored, especially in the case of calf muscles (triceps surae) and the ankle joint found in the lower limbs in humans.
bioengineer.org
Laughing gas in space could mean life
Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to search for life on planets around other stars — laughing gas. Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to...
bioengineer.org
Upcycling in the past: Viking beadmakers’ secrets revealed
Ribe was an important trading town in the Viking Age. At the beginning of the 8th century, a trading place was established on the north side of the river Ribe, to which traders and craftsmen flocked from far and wide to manufacture and sell goods such as brooches, suit buckles, combs and coloured glass beads.
bioengineer.org
“Kipferl”: Guiding the defense against jumping genes
A large part of our DNA is made up of selfish repetitive DNA elements, some of which can jump from one site in the genome to another, potentially damaging the genome. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in fruit fly ovaries. Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers named “Kipferl”, which ensures the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that different selfish elements compete for the host genome defense system and that Kipferl might be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be uncovered. The findings are published in eLife.
bioengineer.org
Coral select algae partnerships to ease environmental stress
Corals live symbiotically with a variety of microscopic algae that provide most of the energy corals require, and some algae can make coral more resilient to heat stress. In assessing one of the main reef builders in Hawai‘i, Montipora capitata or rice coral, researchers from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa found that the symbiont community in those corals varied significantly in different parts of Kaneohe Bay.
bioengineer.org
Just a tiny amount of oil damages seabirds’ feathers, study reveals
Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds. Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds.
bioengineer.org
New algorithms help four-legged robots run in the wild
A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run on challenging terrain while avoiding both static and moving obstacles. A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system...
bioengineer.org
Microscopic octopuses from a 3D printer
Although just cute little creatures at first glance, the microscopic geckos and octopuses fabricated by 3D laser printing in the molecular engineering labs at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as microrobotics or biomedicine. The printed microstructures are made from novel materials – known as smart polymers – whose size and mechanical properties can be tuned on demand and with high precision. These “life-like” 3D microstructures were developed in the framework of the “3D Matter Made to Order” (3DMM2O) Cluster of Excellence, a collaboration between Ruperto Carola and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
Comments / 0