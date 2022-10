A pair of Bronx teens were arrested by agents with the FBI for their suspected role in a recent carjacking near SAR Academy in Riverdale. Diante Fernandes, 19, and Mark Francis,18, were charged in the Southern District of New York with carjacking, robbery and kidnapping. Both are facing a life sentence in prison for their role in what authorities are calling a crime spree.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO