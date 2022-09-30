Read full article on original website
Washington state to receive $518 million in lawsuit against opioid distributors
OLYMPIA — Washington state is set to receive more than half a billion dollars under a lawsuit resolution with three companies who played key roles in fueling the opioid epidemic. After state Attorney General Bob Ferguson rejected a settlement with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp.,...
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
