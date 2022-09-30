ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Man accused of brandishing gun at Benzie Co. park

A Northwestern Michigan man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a handgun at another man in a park Friday, Michigan State Police said. Taylor Cordell Tinch, 25, of Copemish, was arraigned Monday in 85th District Court in Benzie County on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, and possession of cocaine-less than 25 grams.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Two Grand Traverse County People Arraigned on Drug Charges After Receiving Drugs in the Mail

Two people from Grand Traverse County have been arraigned on drug charges after being caught mailing illegal substances, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Charles Payne, 42, and Darlene Darcangelo, 60, were arrested after TNT detectives and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a house in Grand Traverse County in August.
MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Politics
Biggby Coffee structure in place in Manistee Twp.

MANISTEE — The creation of a Biggby Coffee is progressing at 15 Caberfae Hwy., in Manistee Township in the Meijer parking lot area. The building's structure, a modular drive-thru construction that the business' site plan calls a BCubed building, had been installed late last month. BCubed concepts are “standalone,...
Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
