Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Man accused of brandishing gun at Benzie Co. park
A Northwestern Michigan man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a handgun at another man in a park Friday, Michigan State Police said. Taylor Cordell Tinch, 25, of Copemish, was arraigned Monday in 85th District Court in Benzie County on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, and possession of cocaine-less than 25 grams.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Cocaine and handguns: Copemish man arraigned on weapon, drug charges
A Copemish man is facing drug and weapon related charges after police say he brandished a firearm when he was approached in Thompsonville Park.
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
Benzie County calendar for events for Oct. 5-21
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Two Grand Traverse County People Arraigned on Drug Charges After Receiving Drugs in the Mail
Two people from Grand Traverse County have been arraigned on drug charges after being caught mailing illegal substances, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Charles Payne, 42, and Darlene Darcangelo, 60, were arrested after TNT detectives and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a house in Grand Traverse County in August.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Headlines: ‘Persons of Interest’ in Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges, and More
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Read More. A Petoskey man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting...
45-year-old man killed in Benzie County crash
BENZIE COUNTY, MI -- A 45 year-old Interlochen man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash that also sent two other men to the hospital. According to 9&10 News, Charles Culbertson Jr., was traveling westbound on Fewins Road when he failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection around 6:10 p.m.
recordpatriot.com
MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter
MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Benzie County officials recommend $120,000 toward Frankfort housing project
The Benzie County Committee of the Whole is recommending commissioners commit American Recovery Plan Act money to housing projects in Benzie County.
recordpatriot.com
Biggby Coffee structure in place in Manistee Twp.
MANISTEE — The creation of a Biggby Coffee is progressing at 15 Caberfae Hwy., in Manistee Township in the Meijer parking lot area. The building's structure, a modular drive-thru construction that the business' site plan calls a BCubed building, had been installed late last month. BCubed concepts are “standalone,...
recordpatriot.com
Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop
MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
Benzie County Habitat seeks $850,000 for housing project
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners heard a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County in partnership with Graceland Fruit.
Looking back in Benzie: Agricultural films, TB and prohibition efforts
What was in the news 100 years ago today?
Cherryland Humane Society Receives $11,000 Donation From Traverse City Restaurant
The Cherryland Humane Society just got a big donation, thanks to a local restaurant. The Good Bowl picks a local charity four times a year to donate to, and this quarter they chose the Cherryland Humane Society. The humane society received a donation of $11,001, which is the largest donation...
Seven organizations share $111,000 from community foundation
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awards $111,000 in grants to seven organizations.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
363
Followers
534
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0