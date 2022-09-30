Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return

The 24-year-old quarterback is still being evaluated for head and neck injuries he sustained against the Bengals Thursday night.

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa ’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback.

Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter. The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation but was later discharged and allowed to fly back to Miami with the team.

As the team continues to evaluate the QB, McDaniel said Friday Tagovailoa was set for an MRI after undergoing a CT scan and X-Rays last night, according to Outkick’s Armando Salguero . He also noted Tagovailoa, who is currently in concussion protocol, is still dealing with a lingering headache, which he informed the team about after the game.

In terms of a possible return to football, McDaniel told reporters he had not yet thought about a timetable.

“When it comes to head injuries and concussions, things that severe, the only thing I’m worried about is the person first.” McDaniel said, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

The Dolphins are facing a plethora of questions surrounding Tagovailoa’s health after he was cleared to play in Week 4, just four days after he sustained a back injury against the Bills in Week 3. He was questionable coming into TNF and eventually cleared to play against Cincinnati two hours before kickoff.

The NFLPA is currently investigating the process that led to Tagovailoa returning to Sunday’s game. After TNF , NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith stated that the union “will pursue every legal option” when it comes to Tagovailoa’s injury.

