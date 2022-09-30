The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO