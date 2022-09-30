ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Coleman released by Kansas City Chiefs

The Corey Coleman experiment is officially over for the Kansas City Chiefs after his release on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ended the Corey Coleman experiment of 2022 with his reported release on Tuesday. The team decided to let him go, per NFL reporter Field Yates. Coleman never...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
